Alia Bhatt's

charming looks in white

SEPT 26, 2022

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Looking for a minimalistic festive inspiration for the first day of Navratri? Take a cue from Bhatt’s simple white saree with a simple black border, by Kshitij Jalori

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

If florals are your thing this combination of white drape with colourful pink flowers printed along the border of the pallu and around the ankles is perfect for you!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Give a modern yet classic touch to your daytime festive look with an Alia-inspired strapless white dress with laser cutouts

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Or you can opt for a fusion look inspired by the actress’ press conference style featuring a double-breasted blazer paired with pleated palazzo pants and statement pearl earrings

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

If a saree is not your thing, you can always count on a beautiful sharara set and Alia’s Anita Dongre number happens to be a perfect choice!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

An ivory-white anarkali paired with statement chaandbalis like the actress can be a gorgeous festive look too

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

In a similar shade, this creamy white silk saree printed with dainty yellow flowers also serves as a bookmark-worthy choice

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

One of our personal favourites is this organza silk saree by Punit Balana that is elegant and classy and looks just flawless when paired with deep red roses tucked into the hair

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

And this white Devnaagri organza saree featuring golden embroidery and circular patterns all over is a dreamy pick for intimate festive occasions

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

If you wish to go all-out with your desi style, bookmark Alia’s all-white chikankari lehenga for the occasion

