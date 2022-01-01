Alia Bhatt’s
charming looks in white
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Looking for a minimalistic festive inspiration for the first day of Navratri? Take a cue from Bhatt’s simple white saree with a simple black border, by Kshitij Jalori
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
If florals are your thing this combination of white drape with colourful pink flowers printed along the border of the pallu and around the ankles is perfect for you!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Give a modern yet classic touch to your daytime festive look with an Alia-inspired strapless white dress with laser cutouts
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Or you can opt for a fusion look inspired by the actress’ press conference style featuring a double-breasted blazer paired with pleated palazzo pants and statement pearl earrings
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
If a saree is not your thing, you can always count on a beautiful sharara set and Alia’s Anita Dongre number happens to be a perfect choice!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
An ivory-white anarkali paired with statement chaandbalis like the actress can be a gorgeous festive look too
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
In a similar shade, this creamy white silk saree printed with dainty yellow flowers also serves as a bookmark-worthy choice
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
One of our personal favourites is this organza silk saree by Punit Balana that is elegant and classy and looks just flawless when paired with deep red roses tucked into the hair
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
And this white Devnaagri organza saree featuring golden embroidery and circular patterns all over is a dreamy pick for intimate festive occasions
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
If you wish to go all-out with your desi style, bookmark Alia’s all-white chikankari lehenga for the occasion
