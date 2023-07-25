pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JULY 25, 2023
Alia Bhatt’s collection of colourful sarees
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia gleams in a multi-hued saree by Manish Malhotra
Pastel Hues
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
She looked radiant in a pink and neon colour-block saree
Radiant
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Traditional
She took the traditional route in a classic blue Kanjeevaram saree
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress redefined grace in a sunset-hued saree
Graceful
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Alia painted the town red in a monochrome red saree
Red Magic
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
She redefined elegance in a dull orange organza drape
Elegant
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
The diva stole the show in a yellow-green Sabyasachi ruffle saree
Show Stealer
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
She exuded desi glam in a pink Bandhani saree
Desi Glam
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She painted a gorgeous picture in a handloom pink Banarasi saree
Pretty Lady
Image: Pinkvilla
She wowed us with her stunning desi look in a striped saree
Impressive
