Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JULY 25, 2023

Alia Bhatt’s collection of colourful sarees

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Alia gleams in a multi-hued saree by Manish Malhotra

Pastel Hues

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram 

She looked radiant in a pink and neon colour-block saree

Radiant

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

Traditional 

She took the traditional route in a classic blue Kanjeevaram saree 

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress redefined grace in a sunset-hued saree 

Graceful

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

Alia painted the town red in a monochrome red saree 

Red Magic 

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

She redefined elegance in a dull orange organza drape 

Elegant

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

The diva stole the show in a yellow-green Sabyasachi ruffle saree 

Show Stealer

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

She exuded desi glam in a pink Bandhani saree

Desi Glam

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

She painted a gorgeous picture in a handloom pink Banarasi saree 

Pretty Lady

Image: Pinkvilla

She wowed us with her stunning desi look in a striped saree 

Impressive 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here