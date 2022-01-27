Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 27, 2022

Alia Bhatt's collection of stylish tops

Too Cute To Miss

Alia looked utterly adorable in her orange and white tie-dye halter neck top as she posed for a dramatic sunkissed picture!

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

She exuded chic vibes in a ribbed orange-coloured sleeveless bodysuit and light-wash denim pants

Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram

Burst Of Orange

Simple White Top

Serving an easy lesson on winter layering, Bhatt paired her multi-coloured cardigan with a waffle patterned white top

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Pretty In Pink

Her bubblegum pink one-shoulder top with high-waisted jeans captures the essence of millennial dressing perfectly!

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

She looked absolutely chic and super cool in a white and blue tie-dye tee and denim shorts

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Chic Upgrade

Her strapless corset top with ruffles on the hem made for an unconventional sarotial pick among others

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

Unconventional Choice

Oomph Factor

She added some oomph to her party-ready look by wearing a black leather top with an off-shoulder silhouette

Image: Alia Bhatt instagram

For a day out in the city, she styled her denim shorts with a cool white graphic-print tee from her own label Ed-a-Mamma

Image : Pinkvilla

Super Cool

For a quirky Y2K look, the diva wore her peppy purple leather pants with a light blue cropped top

Image : Pinkvilla

Y2K Look

She added some neon vibe to her casual look by wearing slouchy-fit mom jeans with a front-knot neon green top and a white cropped jacket

Image: Ami Patel instagram

Pop Of Neon

