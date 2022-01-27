Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 27, 2022
Alia Bhatt's collection of stylish tops
Too Cute To Miss
Alia looked utterly adorable in her orange and white tie-dye halter neck top as she posed for a dramatic sunkissed picture!
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
She exuded chic vibes in a ribbed orange-coloured sleeveless bodysuit and light-wash denim pants
Image: Lakshmi Lehr instagram
Burst Of Orange
Simple White Top
Serving an easy lesson on winter layering, Bhatt paired her multi-coloured cardigan with a waffle patterned white top
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Pretty In Pink
Her bubblegum pink one-shoulder top with high-waisted jeans captures the essence of millennial dressing perfectly!
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
She looked absolutely chic and super cool in a white and blue tie-dye tee and denim shorts
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Chic Upgrade
Her strapless corset top with ruffles on the hem made for an unconventional sarotial pick among others
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
Unconventional Choice
Oomph Factor
She added some oomph to her party-ready look by wearing a black leather top with an off-shoulder silhouette
Image: Alia Bhatt instagram
For a day out in the city, she styled her denim shorts with a cool white graphic-print tee from her own label Ed-a-Mamma
Image : Pinkvilla
Super Cool
For a quirky Y2K look, the diva wore her peppy purple leather pants with a light blue cropped top
Image : Pinkvilla
Y2K Look
She added some neon vibe to her casual look by wearing slouchy-fit mom jeans with a front-knot neon green top and a white cropped jacket
Image: Ami Patel instagram
Pop Of Neon
