oct 29, 2021
Alia Bhatt's cool accessory collection
always the one to keep her accessory game on point, Alia Bhatt is a pro at stacking layered necklaces in her own fun way!
Even though it is borrowed from her boyfriend, this black baseball hat is still a cool accessory that we love in Alia’s wardrobe!
Since she always loves to spend her off-duty days by the beach, a black beach straw hat is what she likes to keep close
Floral bucket hats are also a hot favourite in her collection and this one in particular has our heart!
As her second favourite, a pair of black sunglasses complete her cute yet sexy beach look during her vacation
Another accessory that completes her fresh-faced, happy pictures is a simple woolen headband
A waist belt is the next thing that manages to catch our attention even when she is decked up in a striking outfit
Jewellery is also an integral part of her collection and these oxidised silver bangles surely drive the point home!
and her precious pair of chandbaalis make her accessory collection even more stunning!
Expensive arm candies have had a special place in her envious list and this pastel handbag is our all-time favourite!
