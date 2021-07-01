Alia Bhatt Date Night Looks July 01, 2021
Alia Bhatt’s chic style has always made headlines and here’s all the outfit inspiration you need for your next date night
If you’re looking to spend some time under the sun, this colourful strappy number is the right pick for you
And if you’re feeling the laid-back vibe and chilling with bae in your balcony, a pair of denim shorts and tee would do the deed
A classic black slip dress is always a sexy choice!
Channel your inner cute girl with this easy tie-up dress
Look Parisian-chic in an elegant maxi dress and make the most of your day out with bae
And if you’re in the mood to show the world who’s boss, a classic cut jumpsuit is the perfect choice
Experimenting is key and sometimes a saree with a sultry blouse can be the easiest way to woo your man
Whatever you pick, make sure you’re feeling comfortable and don’t go overboard!
