Alia Bhatt’s
earrings collection
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
FEB 02, 2023
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
A staple in every diva’s wardrobe, Alia Bhatt also swears by these minimal gold hoops
Minimal Gold Hoops
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Next on her collection are these tiered rustic jhumkis that she opts for with her traditional Kurtis
Rustic Earrings
Wedding hairstyle inspo ft. Alia Bhatt
Khushi Kapoor is an emerging fashionista
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bhatt is also a fan of silver oxidised jhumkas and is often seen wearing them as her statement pieces
Oxidised Jhumkas
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pearls studs elevate her simple ethnic look and this pair here serves proof
Pearl Studs
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
These stunning pair of statement layered earrings in ornate gold make for beautiful jewellery pieces
Gold Earrings
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
To finish off her ethereal all-white look, the Brahmastra actress opted for chunky gold-toned embellished earrings
Embellished Pair
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She chose a pair of heavily embellished pearl earrings to accentuate her demure look
Pearl Danglers
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She paired her gorgeous lehenga with stunning Maya Sanghvi x Manish Malhotra chandbaali earrings
Chandbaali
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She wore a pair of statement tasseled earrings with her unembellished outfit
Tasseled Earrings
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.