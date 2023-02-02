Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s
earrings collection 

A staple in every diva’s wardrobe, Alia Bhatt also swears by these minimal gold hoops

Minimal Gold Hoops

Next on her collection are these tiered rustic jhumkis that she opts for with her traditional Kurtis

Rustic Earrings

Bhatt is also a fan of silver oxidised jhumkas and is often seen wearing them as her statement pieces 

Oxidised Jhumkas

Pearls studs elevate her simple ethnic look and this pair here serves proof

Pearl Studs

These stunning pair of statement layered earrings in ornate gold make for beautiful jewellery pieces

Gold Earrings

To finish off her ethereal all-white look, the Brahmastra actress opted for chunky gold-toned embellished earrings

Embellished Pair

She chose a pair of heavily embellished pearl earrings to accentuate her demure look

Pearl Danglers

She paired her gorgeous lehenga with stunning Maya Sanghvi x Manish Malhotra chandbaali earrings

Chandbaali

She wore a pair of statement tasseled earrings with her unembellished outfit

Tasseled Earrings

