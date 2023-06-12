Heading 3

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 12, 2023

Alia Bhatt’s easy off-duty looks 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt looked fresh and relaxed in a lavender-hued swimsuit on her day out in the pool

Fresh Faced 


To ring in her 30th birthday, she wore a simple yet statement-making Balenciaga pullover 

Simplicity 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She slipped into a pair of printed pajamas and looked adorable in them

Comfy Luxe

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Blues

For a beach look, she picked out a knitted blue bikini top and looked pretty in it! 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

The Brahmastra actress looked snazzy in a bubble-gum pink top and faded jeans

Snazzy 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia kept things easy and cool in a tie-dye top and a pair of denim shorts

Cool 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

This multi-coloured bikini seemed like the perfect beach vacation outfit

Beach Gal 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

For a casual date-night look, she wore an oversized black jumper with iron-grey pants

Casual OOTD

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Her summer day in a simple white oversized shirt is the perfect off-duty look

Summer Easy

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She looked stunning in a patchwork printed co-ord set

Stunning

