Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
JUNE 12, 2023
Alia Bhatt’s easy off-duty looks
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looked fresh and relaxed in a lavender-hued swimsuit on her day out in the pool
Fresh Faced
To ring in her 30th birthday, she wore a simple yet statement-making Balenciaga pullover
Simplicity
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She slipped into a pair of printed pajamas and looked adorable in them
Comfy Luxe
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Blues
For a beach look, she picked out a knitted blue bikini top and looked pretty in it!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress looked snazzy in a bubble-gum pink top and faded jeans
Snazzy
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia kept things easy and cool in a tie-dye top and a pair of denim shorts
Cool
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This multi-coloured bikini seemed like the perfect beach vacation outfit
Beach Gal
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For a casual date-night look, she wore an oversized black jumper with iron-grey pants
Casual OOTD
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her summer day in a simple white oversized shirt is the perfect off-duty look
Summer Easy
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looked stunning in a patchwork printed co-ord set
Stunning
