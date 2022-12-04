Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s
fabulous style in blazers 

Neenaz Akhtar

Dec 4, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Bhatt served some major fashion goals in an oversized blue blazer and heavily distressed jeans. 

Fashion Goals

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She borrowed her husband Ranbir’s black blazer to pair with her sequined mini dress and boy did she nail it! 

Borrowed From
The Hubby 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

And for a coordinated pantsuit look, she picked out a butter yellow notch lapel blazer to go with matching pants and a black bodysuit. 

All Yellow 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She looked ravishing in a floral-print mini dress paired with a matching oversized blazer from Magda Butrym.

Floral Galore 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Taking things a notch higher, the Darlings actress made a striking statement in a white blazer with dramatic cape sleeves and matching formal pants. 

Power Suit

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

One of her all-white looks that remains our favourite is this pristine white blazer and little white dress that she sported with such panache!

Pristine Whites

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She made a unique case for the formal blazer by pairing a white double-breasted piece with pleated white pants from Berlin-based designer Nobi Talai.

Making Heads Turn

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She then gave her own twist to the power dressing by opting for a chic white blazer dress from Retrofête.

Chic In A Blazer Dress

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This Prabal Gurung abstract-print blazer that she paired with flared red pants is a riot of colours and we are all hearts for it!

Burst Of Colours

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia channelled her inner diva in a red and blue plaid blazer dress with golden trims at the bottom and feathered fringes on the sleeves.

Diva Vibes 

