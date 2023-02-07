Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s fav pink outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 07, 2023

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt made a striking case for pink outfits by donning this vibrant pink kurta and sharara pants from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Love Collection 

Diva On Board 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram


Bhatt looked sensuous yet dreamy look in a salmon pink off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit 

Turning Heads

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The star showed off her baby bump in a blush pink see-through top, black pants, and a crop jacket

Maternity Goals

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She set some wedding outfit goals in a customized Manish Malhotra fuchsia pink lehenga set bearing gold metal sequins

Bride Goals 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her pretty pink ethnic co-ord set featuring a sexy bralette-style blouse is a contemporary choice for festivities 

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia kept things snazzy in a bubblegum pink top from Summer Somewhere and high-waisted blue jeans

Snazzy Girl

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looked lovely in a blush pink lehenga that came with a statement dupatta 

Festive Style 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She exudes diva vibes in a pastel pink bustier zip-up dress with a long train 

Like A Diva 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She put her ethnic foot forward in a floral lehenga with a bright pink sequined blouse and a floral pink skirt

Traditional Look

