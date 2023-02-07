Alia Bhatt’s fav pink outfits
FEB 07, 2023
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt made a striking case for pink outfits by donning this vibrant pink kurta and sharara pants from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Love Collection
Diva On Board
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bhatt looked sensuous yet dreamy look in a salmon pink off-shoulder dress with a thigh-high slit
Turning Heads
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The star showed off her baby bump in a blush pink see-through top, black pants, and a crop jacket
Maternity Goals
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She set some wedding outfit goals in a customized Manish Malhotra fuchsia pink lehenga set bearing gold metal sequins
Bride Goals
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her pretty pink ethnic co-ord set featuring a sexy bralette-style blouse is a contemporary choice for festivities
Pretty In Pink
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia kept things snazzy in a bubblegum pink top from Summer Somewhere and high-waisted blue jeans
Snazzy Girl
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looked lovely in a blush pink lehenga that came with a statement dupatta
Festive Style
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She exudes diva vibes in a pastel pink bustier zip-up dress with a long train
Like A Diva
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She put her ethnic foot forward in a floral lehenga with a bright pink sequined blouse and a floral pink skirt
Traditional Look
