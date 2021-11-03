nov 3, 2021
Alia Bhatt's favourite crop tops
Recently, Alia Bhatt joined the Y2K trend by pairing her favourite Summer Somewhere full sleeve crop top with a pair of pink straight-fit jeans from Jacquemus
For a casual outing, Alia picked out a white knot crop top and styled it with a pair of baggy mom jeans with ripped details
Giving us another cue on how to look chic yet desi in a crop top, Bhatt paired a ruffle crop top with a beige chikankari lehenga skirt by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Glamming up her look a bit more, she opted for a coordinated sequin set that included high-waist silver sequin pants and a blazer-type crop top
For her airport looks, either she likes to keep things laid back in a strappy crop top, olive green pants and a dual-toned jacket
Or prefers to keep it edgy in a pair of biker shorts,black crop top and a white shirt with rolled up sleeves
To make a statement with her crop top, Alia picked out a neon crop top and styled it with slouchy mom jeans and a short jacket
For a classic street-style look, Bhatt wore a pair of patent leather trousers with a white crop top that showed off her toned midriff
Fuss-free and modish, Alia’s monochrome look featured a pair of ankle-length trousers and a cropped shirt
To round off her olive green co-ord set, Alia chose to wear a striped crop top beneath the jacket
