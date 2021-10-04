Alia Bhatt’s festive ready looks Oct 04, 2021
Alia Bhatt owns beautiful Anarkalis and OTT lehengas that are perfect for this festive season
a yellow patiala suit is a must-have piece to look vibrant and grand for the festivities planned for the day
While most of us might relegate the colour black for auspicious occasions, here’s how Alia slayed in a black lehenga
She looked elegant in this pastel peach kurta that she wore with loose pyjamas and an embellished dupatta with a scalloped hem
She sported a neutral-toned Chikankari lehenga that she styled with a collared blouse with dramatic sleeves for a contemporary desi look
If subtle yet glam is your style, bookmark this shimmery lehenga by Manish Malhotra that Alia rocked like a true diva
Her dual-toned Bandhani saree by Tarun Tahiliani looked fabulous with its intricate work
Alia donned a one-shoulder Sabyasacchi green paisley pattern outfit that had an indo-western spirit in its traditional design
The diva looked stunning in her maroon velvet sharara set from Sabyasachi
The Kalank actress looked pretty in this floral printed salwar suit that she paired with flared pants and a matching sheer dupatta
For more fashion updates, follow Pinkvilla