Joyce JOYSON

FEB 21, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s floral adorned hairstyles

Side-swept hairdo

Alia Bhatt's captivating floral hairstyles have got us excited for spring! Here, she goes for side-swept, soft waves with fresh peach roses tucked on the side

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The actress loves to wear blooms in different hues, this time she goes for a white rose neatly tucked in her centre-parted braided hairdo

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Braided ponytail

If you thought rose-adorned hairstyles belong to the past, think again! Alia shows you how to wear one with a pulled-back low, double-bun

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Low bun

Turn your messy bun into a bewitching look by adorning it with pretty pink blooms and watch heads turn!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Messy bun

But, we feel nothing can beat the allure of red roses and Alia seems to agree with us as she styled her hair in soft waves with two red roses tucked behind her ear

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Breezy waves

We are a fan of her gorgeous floral hair buns as this messy low, middle-parted bun decked with white roses, with few tendrils left around the face

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Vintage vibes

This look screams charming! We just can't get enough of her beauty as she opted for a neat bun accessorised with fresh white roses

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Ethereal floral bun

This centre-parted sleek bun decked with white gajra is an elegant and timeless hairstyle that looks gorgeous on almost everyone

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Classic style

And even Alia feels that this hairstyle has a charm that's simply unmatched

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Low bun with jasmine flowers

Fun, romantic and eye-catching, bun accessorised with gajra and pink flowers looks wow!

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Charming

