Joyce JOYSON
FEB 21, 2022
Alia Bhatt’s floral adorned hairstyles
Side-swept hairdo
Alia Bhatt's captivating floral hairstyles have got us excited for spring! Here, she goes for side-swept, soft waves with fresh peach roses tucked on the side
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The actress loves to wear blooms in different hues, this time she goes for a white rose neatly tucked in her centre-parted braided hairdo
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Braided ponytail
If you thought rose-adorned hairstyles belong to the past, think again! Alia shows you how to wear one with a pulled-back low, double-bun
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Low bun
Turn your messy bun into a bewitching look by adorning it with pretty pink blooms and watch heads turn!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Messy bun
But, we feel nothing can beat the allure of red roses and Alia seems to agree with us as she styled her hair in soft waves with two red roses tucked behind her ear
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Breezy waves
We are a fan of her gorgeous floral hair buns as this messy low, middle-parted bun decked with white roses, with few tendrils left around the face
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Vintage vibes
This look screams charming! We just can't get enough of her beauty as she opted for a neat bun accessorised with fresh white roses
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Ethereal floral bun
This centre-parted sleek bun decked with white gajra is an elegant and timeless hairstyle that looks gorgeous on almost everyone
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Classic style
And even Alia feels that this hairstyle has a charm that's simply unmatched
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Low bun with jasmine flowers
Fun, romantic and eye-catching, bun accessorised with gajra and pink flowers looks wow!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Charming
