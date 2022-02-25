Fashion

Rishika Shah

Feb 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai promotional looks

White Rose

Alia resembled a beautiful white rose as she kickstarted the promotions in a sheer white and gold saree

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She looked resplendent in a satin silk white saree teamed with red roses that added a pop of colour

Satin Silk

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She added a modish spin to her floral white saree with a spaghetti blouse. This time she chose pink roses!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Spaghetti Blouse

Alia teamed her silk saree with a deep V-neckline blouse and oxidised jhumkas

A Sight In Silk

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia took her love for florals to the next level with this six yards of elegance adorned in pink roses

Flower Power

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The diva opted for a retro style attire in a white silk saree teamed with a sleeveless black blouse

Black & White

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked no less than a princess in a radiant strapless white gown at Berlinale

Princess Vibes

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She added an edge to her power dressing look by teaming her blazer with pleated palazzo pants

Power Dressing

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia also donned a sequined white saree decked with tassels and a backless blouse at Berlinale

Sequins & Tassels

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She sported a sultry white mini dress paired with a matching blazer and embellished heels

Mini Dress

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She added an extra dose of glam to her classic white saree by accessorising it with shoulder-grazing earrings

Statement Earrings

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia also aced the polka dot trend as she draped herself in a sheer white saree decked in colourful polka dots

Polka Dot Power

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For the screening of the film, the actress opted for an ivory and gold anarkali and classic jhumkas

Awestrucking Anarkali

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

