Fashion
Rishika Shah
Feb 25, 2022
Alia Bhatt's Gangubai promotional looks
White Rose
Alia resembled a beautiful white rose as she kickstarted the promotions in a sheer white and gold saree
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looked resplendent in a satin silk white saree teamed with red roses that added a pop of colour
Satin Silk
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She added a modish spin to her floral white saree with a spaghetti blouse. This time she chose pink roses!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Spaghetti Blouse
Alia teamed her silk saree with a deep V-neckline blouse and oxidised jhumkas
A Sight In Silk
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia took her love for florals to the next level with this six yards of elegance adorned in pink roses
Flower Power
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The diva opted for a retro style attire in a white silk saree teamed with a sleeveless black blouse
Black & White
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked no less than a princess in a radiant strapless white gown at Berlinale
Princess Vibes
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She added an edge to her power dressing look by teaming her blazer with pleated palazzo pants
Power Dressing
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia also donned a sequined white saree decked with tassels and a backless blouse at Berlinale
Sequins & Tassels
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She sported a sultry white mini dress paired with a matching blazer and embellished heels
Mini Dress
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She added an extra dose of glam to her classic white saree by accessorising it with shoulder-grazing earrings
Statement Earrings
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia also aced the polka dot trend as she draped herself in a sheer white saree decked in colourful polka dots
Polka Dot Power
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For the screening of the film, the actress opted for an ivory and gold anarkali and classic jhumkas
Awestrucking Anarkali
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
