nov 2, 2021
Alia Bhatt's heels collection is lit
Patent pointy-toe heels are a must-have in every diva’s wardrobe and Alia Bhatt couldn’t agree more with us! She brought some oomph with her favourite black heels here
An ensemble as shimmery as her Michael Costello’s gown definitely needs a stunning pair of heels, and these statement metallic ones prove the point right!
By pairing her light pastel pink strapless dress with bright leaf green heels, Alia gave us some big lessons on colour blocking!
Next, she rounded off her fun power-dressing look with blue Jimmy Choo platform heels
Giving us major cues on how to nail the serious power-dressing look, she styled her buttoned blazer dress with strappy silver stilettos
Alia then added some pop of colour to her botanical printed oversized dress by pairing them with these neon stilettos
Teaming her ravishing sheer gown with a pair of strappy black heels, Bhatt left us green with envy!
A pair of clear stilettos also remain a hot favourite in her wardrobe and she likes to wear them with a statement jumpsuit
She also knows that a pair of red heels are sexy any given day and that’s why she lets this pair steer her fashion wheel!
Last but not the least, these patent leather black boots from Off-White remain a forever classic!
For more updates on Alia Bhatt and fashion, follow Pinkvilla