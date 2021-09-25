sept 25, 2021
Alia Bhatt’s jazzy avatars
Alia Bhatt has revolutionised fashion on the big screen and her off-duty looks are splendid too! Here she looks gorgeous in an ombré-sequinned dress from Ralph Lauren
Not everyone can pull off metallic colours but Alia did complete justice to this ombré metallic jumpsuit
Here, she ups her glam quotient in a cropped sequin jacket paired with matching trousers
Isn’t she looking fabulous? The actress wore a ruched sequin skirt with fringed borders by Giuseppe Di Morabito and styled it with a printed top
We couldn’t take our eyesoff her! Here, she donned a strappy black dress with a thigh-high slit and a statement knot
The diva dolled up in a voluminous blue Atelier Zuhra gown decked with stunning mirror mosaics
Alia indulges in a bling affair as she donned a sequin gown featuring cape sleeves and a thigh-high slit
The actress chose this black sequinned dress with keyhole detailing to ring in her 28th birthday. We loved the 3D rose over her neck
Alia looks impressive in this golden shimmery blazer dress by Manish Malhotra
Finally, here she dazzled in a silver blazer dress styled with a matching sling bag
