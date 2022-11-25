Heading 3

Alia Bhatt's
 Love for earrings

NOV 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked elegant in a metallic silver saree paired with statement silver jhumkas.

Silver affair

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The new mom sported a white saree with huge earrings featuring stones. 

Vision in white

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia rocked a white saree with a floral blouse and rounded off the look with silver jhumkas.

Flower power

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia’s pretty jhumkas went really well with her white and yellow saree.

Pretty woman

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked breathtaking in a blue lehenga. She styled her outfit with orange jhumkas.

Bluetiful

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow outfit. She wore matching jhumkas featuring pearl detailing to complete her look.

Hello sunshine

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress wore a white sharara set and opted for pastel-shaded jhumkas to wrap up her look. 

White beauty

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia wore an Indo-Western outfit with massive golden jhumkas. 

Red beauty

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

We totally love Alia’s golden earrings featuring pearl detailing. 

Elegant

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia donned a red ethnic outfit and completed it with traditional jhumkas. 

Go traditional

