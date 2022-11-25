Alia Bhatt's
Love for earrings
Alia looked elegant in a metallic silver saree paired with statement silver jhumkas.
The new mom sported a white saree with huge earrings featuring stones.
Alia rocked a white saree with a floral blouse and rounded off the look with silver jhumkas.
Alia’s pretty jhumkas went really well with her white and yellow saree.
Alia looked breathtaking in a blue lehenga. She styled her outfit with orange jhumkas.
Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow outfit. She wore matching jhumkas featuring pearl detailing to complete her look.
The actress wore a white sharara set and opted for pastel-shaded jhumkas to wrap up her look.
Alia wore an Indo-Western outfit with massive golden jhumkas.
We totally love Alia’s golden earrings featuring pearl detailing.
Alia donned a red ethnic outfit and completed it with traditional jhumkas.
