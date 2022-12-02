Alia Bhatt's
Alia Bhatt wore a peach set from Ed-a-Mamma and paired them with thin gold hoops.
Alia Bhatt wore an all-black outfit and paired it with a pair of funky golden hoops.
Alia Bhatt wore a burnt orange ribbed bodycon dress and paired it with small gold hoop earrings.
Alia Bhatt wore structured gold hoop earrings with a red and black polka dot dress.
Alia Bhatt wore a classic beige shirt and kept it chic by adding classic gold hoop earrings.
Alia Bhatt wore super cute tiny-sized gold hoop earrings with her no-filter selfie.
Alia Bhatt wore a classic black oversized blazer and wore a pair of patterned gold hoops
Alia Bhatt wore a gold structured earrings and she posed for a selfie.
Alia Bhatt wore a tie-dye sleeveless top and paired it with gold hoops.
Alia Bhatt wore a black sweatshirt and added gold hoop earrings.
