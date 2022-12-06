Alia Bhatt's love
for gowns
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Slaying in gold
Alia Bhatt stunned in a gold cape sleeve gown from Gauri & Nainika that featured a plunging neckline
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a baby pink off-shoulder thigh-high slit dress with a pop of yellow by Georges Hobeika
Pretty in pink
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a white off-shoulder gown by Dolce & Gabbana that bore unique cut-out detailing
Vision in white
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a pastel-hued neutral flowy off-shoulder gown by Georges Chakra that featured a flowy drape
Peachy vibes
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt opted for a Ralph and Russo floor-length strapless gown with a well-fitted nude corset bodice
Shining in black
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a full-length gown that bore colourful flowers in 3D embroidery by Celia Kritharioti
Love for florals
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a lime green silk gown by Prabal Gurung that featured a long, floor-sweeping train behind her
Neon love
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt wore a statement-making red tulle Gauri and Nainika that featured tulle detailing on the shoulders
Red romance
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt opted for a nude colour gown that featured thin double straps
Simple yet elegant
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt was dressed in a white gown by Netta BenShabu that featured appliqué floral work
Shaandar in white
