Heading 3

Alia Bhatt's love
for gowns

                  pinkvilla 

Shefali Fernandes

DEC 6, 2022

FASHION

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Slaying in gold

Alia Bhatt stunned in a gold cape sleeve gown from Gauri & Nainika that featured a plunging neckline

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in a baby pink off-shoulder thigh-high slit dress with a pop of yellow by Georges Hobeika

Pretty in pink

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a white off-shoulder gown by Dolce & Gabbana that bore unique cut-out detailing

Vision in white

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a pastel-hued neutral flowy off-shoulder gown by Georges Chakra that featured a flowy drape

Peachy vibes

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt opted for a Ralph and Russo floor-length strapless gown with a well-fitted nude corset bodice

Shining in black

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a full-length gown that bore colourful flowers in 3D embroidery by Celia Kritharioti

Love for florals

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a lime green silk gown by Prabal Gurung that featured a long, floor-sweeping train behind her

Neon love

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt wore a statement-making red tulle Gauri and Nainika that featured tulle detailing on the shoulders

Red romance

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt opted for a nude colour gown that featured thin double straps

Simple yet elegant

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt was dressed in a white gown by Netta BenShabu that featured appliqué floral work

Shaandar in white

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here