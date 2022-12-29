Alia Bhatt’s
love for white sarees
pinkvilla
Hardika Gupta
DEC 29, 2022
FASHION
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For one of her photoshoots, she wore a white jamdani saree and looked beautiful as ever
Jamdani saree
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
She picked a white sheer saree with a touch of pastel floral prints and looked ravishing
Sheer saree
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress chose to give a retro look with her white saree featuring black borders
Black and white saree
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt can be seen draped in a white saree with pink floral detailings
Floral saree
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She also made a statement in this floral white saree with a matching sleeveless blouse
Chiffon saree
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
The Brahmastra actress made an appearance in this white silk-organza saree and completed the look by pinning two red roses in her hair
Silk organza saree
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
The yellow embroidery added the perfect pop of colour on her white organza saree
Organza saree
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looked flawless in this white silk saree with little yellow floral prints
Silk saree
Source: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia put her best ethnic fashion foot forward in this white sequinned saree
Sequin saree
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Even on her wedding, she opted for a embellished saree and proved her love for white
The wedding outfit
