Alia Bhatt’s
love for white sarees

Hardika Gupta

DEC 29, 2022

FASHION

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For one of her photoshoots, she wore a white jamdani saree and looked beautiful as ever

Jamdani saree

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

She picked a white sheer saree with a touch of pastel floral prints and looked ravishing

Sheer saree

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress chose to give a retro look with her white saree featuring black borders

Black and white saree

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt can be seen draped in a white saree with pink floral detailings

Floral saree

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She also made a statement in this floral white saree with a matching sleeveless blouse

Chiffon saree

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

The Brahmastra actress made an appearance in this white silk-organza saree and completed the look by pinning two red roses in her hair 

Silk organza saree

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

The yellow embroidery added the perfect pop of colour on her white organza saree

Organza saree

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looked flawless in this white silk saree with little yellow floral prints

Silk saree

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia put her best ethnic fashion foot forward in this white sequinned saree

Sequin saree

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Even on her wedding, she opted for a embellished saree and proved her love for white

The wedding outfit

