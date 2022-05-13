Fashion
Joyce Joyson
may 14, 2022
Alia Bhatt's love for kurtas
Ethnic best
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt is the epitome of elegance in striking kurta sets, as evidenced here in this green kalidar suit paired with multicoloured baggy pants and a sheer bordered dupatta
Royal splendour
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Grace takes a whole new meaning when the actress dons a regal black brocade palazzo suit paired with a sheer black dupatta featuring a gold border
The delicate simplicity that she exudes in every look makes her look endearing as seen here in this white floral kurta-palazzo set paired with a chiffon dupatta
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Floral wonder
She boasts of an easy-breezy collection of kurta sets like this white salwar suit paired with a matching dupatta
Video: Pinkvilla
Whimsical in white
The RRR star loves to wear soothing pastel shades. This floral printed anarkali suit with matching dupatta looks refreshing
Pleasing pastels
Image: Pinkvilla
Peach perfection
Image: Pinkvilla
This time she stepped out wearing a peach-hued kurta with floral prints at the hem and styled it with a matching dupatta and white flared pants
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia likes to keep things simple yet significant, proving us right she opted for a black short kurta and skirt and paired it with a floral dupatta with gold detailing at the hem
Breathtaking in black
She looks fresh as a daisy in this pink, printed A-line kurta styled with matching straight-cut pants
Pretty in pink
Image: Pinkvilla
Wearing a blue embellished halter-neck, A-line kurta with matching dupatta and blue palazzo. Charming isn't it?
Flowy set
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Lastly, she wore a delicately embellished pastel anarkali kurta set with a matching organza dupatta
Enchanting
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
