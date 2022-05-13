Fashion

Joyce Joyson

may 14, 2022

Alia Bhatt's love for kurtas

Ethnic best

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia Bhatt is the epitome of elegance in striking kurta sets, as evidenced here in this green kalidar suit paired with multicoloured baggy pants and a sheer bordered dupatta

Royal splendour

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Grace takes a whole new meaning when the actress dons a regal black brocade palazzo suit paired with a sheer black dupatta featuring a gold border

The delicate simplicity that she exudes in every look makes her look endearing as seen here in this white floral kurta-palazzo set paired with a chiffon dupatta

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Floral wonder

She boasts of an easy-breezy collection of kurta sets like this white salwar suit paired with a matching dupatta

Video: Pinkvilla

Whimsical in white

The RRR star loves to wear soothing pastel shades. This floral printed anarkali suit with matching dupatta looks refreshing

Pleasing pastels

Image: Pinkvilla

Peach perfection

Image: Pinkvilla

This time she stepped out wearing a peach-hued kurta with floral prints at the hem and styled it with a matching dupatta and white flared pants

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia likes to keep things simple yet significant, proving us right she opted for a black short kurta and skirt and paired it with a floral dupatta with gold detailing at the hem

Breathtaking in black

She looks fresh as a daisy in this pink, printed A-line kurta styled with matching straight-cut pants

Pretty in pink

Image: Pinkvilla

Wearing a blue embellished halter-neck, A-line kurta with matching dupatta and blue palazzo. Charming isn't it?

Flowy set

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Lastly, she wore a delicately embellished pastel anarkali kurta set with a matching organza dupatta

Enchanting

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

