Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
Feb 27, 2022
Alia Bhatt's love for statement earrings
Statement Layered Earrings
Alia picked out a pair of statement layered earrings in ornate gold and styled it off with her off-white Anarkali set
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She then chose statement layered silver earrings adorned with multi-coloured gemstones and pearls to add a touch of glamour to her white saree
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Silver Earrings With Gemstones
Her chunky geometry space pearl earrings accentuated her unconventional blazer and trousers look
A Pair of Pearl
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
To pair her white Kshitij Jalori saree with some statement earrings, she opted for tribal-motif oxidised jhumkas from Abhilasha Jewelry
Oxidises Jhumkas
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her minimal yet statement-making sapphire and emerald earrings exuded elegance and beauty!
Sapphire & Emerald Earrings
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
And these circular earrings adorned with pearls and studs were perfectly in tune with her dreamy romantic look
Pearl Studs
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She chose a pair of tiered silver jhumkas from Curio Cottage to style her ethnic saree look
Tiered Jhumkas
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her gold chandbalis were enough to accessorise her statement yellow lehenga
Gold Chandbalis
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
To break the monotony of her blue lehenga in the most stylish way possible, she wore a pair of statement jhumkas in red and gold from Sabyasachi Jewellery
Colourful Jhumkas
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her gold earrings with an ear chain looked absolutely stunning with her Banarasi attire
Gold Chain Earrings
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
