Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

Feb 27, 2022

Alia Bhatt's love for statement earrings

Heading 3

Statement Layered Earrings 

Alia picked out a pair of statement layered earrings in ornate gold and styled it off with her off-white Anarkali set

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She then chose statement layered silver earrings adorned with multi-coloured gemstones and pearls to add a touch of glamour to her white saree

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Silver Earrings With Gemstones

Her chunky geometry space pearl earrings accentuated her unconventional blazer and trousers look

A Pair of Pearl

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

To pair her white Kshitij Jalori saree with some statement earrings, she opted for tribal-motif oxidised jhumkas from Abhilasha Jewelry

Oxidises Jhumkas

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her minimal yet statement-making sapphire and emerald earrings exuded elegance and beauty!

Sapphire & Emerald Earrings

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

And these circular earrings adorned with pearls and studs were perfectly in tune with her dreamy romantic look

Pearl Studs

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She chose a pair of tiered silver jhumkas from Curio Cottage to style her ethnic saree look

Tiered Jhumkas

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her gold chandbalis were enough to accessorise her statement yellow lehenga

Gold Chandbalis

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

To break the monotony of her blue lehenga in the most stylish way possible, she wore a pair of statement jhumkas in red and gold from Sabyasachi Jewellery

Colourful Jhumkas

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her gold earrings with an ear chain looked absolutely stunning with her Banarasi attire

Gold Chain Earrings

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Shahid Kapoor’s fitness routine

Click Here