Alia Bhatt's maternity fashion

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Looking so cute and adorable in a fuschia pink printed dress, Alia kept her look casual and minimal perfect for a daytime outing.

Pretty in pink

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Brahmastra actress exuded glamour and power in a gold metallic dress by Gauri and Nainika.

Glitz and glamour

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looks extremely stylish and confident in an all-black ensemble of an oversized shirt and matching cargo pants.

Chic and stylish 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Keeping her look simple and comfortable the actress opted for a knit bodycon dress in rustic brown and styled it with matching strappy heels.

Rustic bodycon

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Looking for some power dressing inspo then this Alia-inspired ensemble of a basic tank top paired with blue jeans and a lavender blazer would be the perfect option for you.

Power dress 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For an ethnic look, the actress opted for a pink salwar suit set with gold and silver prints on the border and neckline.

Looking ethereal

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia looked incredibly stunning and relaxed as she donned a red polka dot maxi dress with a waist belt and gold earrings.

Polka-dots

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For a fuss-free and cool style, the actress opted for a brown shirt and paired it up with patchwork wide-leg jeans.

Cute jeans

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Looking all cute and adorable in a pink ensemble, the actress wore a ruffle sheer top and black pants, with a black shrug to complete the look

Ruffle alert

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looks alluring in this yet another brown textured mini dress, which she styled with kohl eyes and soft curls.

Sassy in brown

