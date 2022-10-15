Alia Bhatt's maternity fashion
Sakshi Singh
Sakshi
Singh
OCT 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Looking so cute and adorable in a fuschia pink printed dress, Alia kept her look casual and minimal perfect for a daytime outing.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress exuded glamour and power in a gold metallic dress by Gauri and Nainika.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looks extremely stylish and confident in an all-black ensemble of an oversized shirt and matching cargo pants.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Keeping her look simple and comfortable the actress opted for a knit bodycon dress in rustic brown and styled it with matching strappy heels.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Looking for some power dressing inspo then this Alia-inspired ensemble of a basic tank top paired with blue jeans and a lavender blazer would be the perfect option for you.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For an ethnic look, the actress opted for a pink salwar suit set with gold and silver prints on the border and neckline.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia looked incredibly stunning and relaxed as she donned a red polka dot maxi dress with a waist belt and gold earrings.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For a fuss-free and cool style, the actress opted for a brown shirt and paired it up with patchwork wide-leg jeans.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Looking all cute and adorable in a pink ensemble, the actress wore a ruffle sheer top and black pants, with a black shrug to complete the look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks alluring in this yet another brown textured mini dress, which she styled with kohl eyes and soft curls.
