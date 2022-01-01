Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s

maternity style is on point

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

SEPT 12, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia aced the maternity fashion by sporting a rust orange ribbed bodycon dress that showed off her cute baby bump

Stylish Mom-to-be

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She made an impressive fashion statement as she stepped out in a white tank top, a purple blazer, and boyfriend jeans

Impressive As Always

Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania Instagram

The very fashionable mom-to-be dropped another gorgeous look featuring a hot pink dress and a matching blazer that beautifully showcased her baby bump

Chic Style

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her gorgeous desi style featuring a rani pink sharara set ensured that eyeballs were grabbed instantly!

Desi Kudi 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Bhatt kept things snazzy yet comfy in a beautiful red and black polka dot dress from the shelves of The Jodi Life

Chic & Easy

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She is setting cool mom-to-be goals in her own signature way and this look in flared denim pants and a beige shirt serves as proof

Uber Cool

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She fondly embraced her baby bump while looking chic in a frothy pink Gucci dress and a sleeveless waistcoat and black trousers

Pretty As Always

Image: Anaita Shroff Adjania Instagram

The Bramhastra actress flaunted her baby bump in a short brown wrap dress featuring a plunging neckline during her movie promo

Beauty In Brown

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

At the trailer launch of Darlings, she rocked a sunshine yellow mini dress by Valentino that came with a balloon-like hemline

Sunshine

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looked like the perfect boss babe in a buttery yellow blazer set teamed with a black bodysuit beneath

Boss Babe

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani loves going back to black

Click Here