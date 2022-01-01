Alia Bhatt’s
maternity style is on point
Neenaz Akhtar
SEPT 12, 2022
FASHION
Alia aced the maternity fashion by sporting a rust orange ribbed bodycon dress that showed off her cute baby bump
She made an impressive fashion statement as she stepped out in a white tank top, a purple blazer, and boyfriend jeans
The very fashionable mom-to-be dropped another gorgeous look featuring a hot pink dress and a matching blazer that beautifully showcased her baby bump
Her gorgeous desi style featuring a rani pink sharara set ensured that eyeballs were grabbed instantly!
Bhatt kept things snazzy yet comfy in a beautiful red and black polka dot dress from the shelves of The Jodi Life
She is setting cool mom-to-be goals in her own signature way and this look in flared denim pants and a beige shirt serves as proof
She fondly embraced her baby bump while looking chic in a frothy pink Gucci dress and a sleeveless waistcoat and black trousers
The Bramhastra actress flaunted her baby bump in a short brown wrap dress featuring a plunging neckline during her movie promo
At the trailer launch of Darlings, she rocked a sunshine yellow mini dress by Valentino that came with a balloon-like hemline
She looked like the perfect boss babe in a buttery yellow blazer set teamed with a black bodysuit beneath
