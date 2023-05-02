Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala debut

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

MAY 02, 2023

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt marked her debut at the Met Gala this year and followed the theme to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld

Debut

Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram

Her dress was designed by the Nepalese-American designer, Prabal Gurung

Designer

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

The dress

Alia donned a ball gown by atelier Prabal Gurung, made of ivory silk tulle and satin face organza, featuring an exaggerated basque waist and adorned with hand-beaded pearls

Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram

With a gown that drew inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's unforgettable Chanel bride collection, Alia and Prabal paid a subtle tribute to the late fashion icon

Inspiration

Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram

Her desire was to don an outfit that felt genuine and was "made in India" with pride. Her gown was made of 100,000 pearls

Made in India

Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram

Alia wore a fingerless glove, which is said to be one of the favorite accessories of Karl Lagerfeld

Accessories

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

She added numerous rings, matching earrings and a shimmery bow accessory to finish her look

Jewellery

Image- Anaita Shroff Adajania’s Instagram

The credit for creating Alia's appearance at the event goes to the fashion stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania 

Stylist

Image- Pinkvilla’s Instagram

The actress received compliments on her appearance from fans in the comments section

Fans’ reaction

Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Given that this year's Met Gala is a celebration of the late designer, the nod to Karl Lagerfeld in Alia and Prabal's gown is particularly fitting

Tribute

