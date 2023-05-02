Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala debut
MAY 02, 2023
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt marked her debut at the Met Gala this year and followed the theme to pay tribute to Karl Lagerfeld
Debut
Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram
Her dress was designed by the Nepalese-American designer, Prabal Gurung
Designer
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
The dress
Alia donned a ball gown by atelier Prabal Gurung, made of ivory silk tulle and satin face organza, featuring an exaggerated basque waist and adorned with hand-beaded pearls
Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram
With a gown that drew inspiration from Karl Lagerfeld's unforgettable Chanel bride collection, Alia and Prabal paid a subtle tribute to the late fashion icon
Inspiration
Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram
Her desire was to don an outfit that felt genuine and was "made in India" with pride. Her gown was made of 100,000 pearls
Made in India
Image- Prabal Gurung’s Instagram
Alia wore a fingerless glove, which is said to be one of the favorite accessories of Karl Lagerfeld
Accessories
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
She added numerous rings, matching earrings and a shimmery bow accessory to finish her look
Jewellery
Image- Anaita Shroff Adajania’s Instagram
The credit for creating Alia's appearance at the event goes to the fashion stylist, Anaita Shroff Adajania
Stylist
Image- Pinkvilla’s Instagram
The actress received compliments on her appearance from fans in the comments section
Fans’ reaction
Image- Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Given that this year's Met Gala is a celebration of the late designer, the nod to Karl Lagerfeld in Alia and Prabal's gown is particularly fitting
Tribute
