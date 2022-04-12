FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
April 12, 2022
Alia Bhatt's most iconic ethnic looks
Bandhej lehenga
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
When it comes to the Indian fashion scene, Alia Bhatt is a cynosure of all eyes, who sets the very standard of what is in vogue!
The actress has manifested her undeniable sartorial flair in the purple bandhani lehenga to the neon pink and green one, worn with an infinity blouse, backless blouse
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Eye-arresting
Alia is a fashion force to reckon with, and this multicoloured striped saree adorned with sequins and paired with a strappy blouse, serves as major proof!
Boho-stye
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She has played muse to the best designers out there and made this neon lime green Sabyasachi lehenga with intricately floral embroidery a trend to follow
Video: Pinkvilla
Jaw-dropping
Traditional prints
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The RRR actress has particularly developed a liking for bandhej prints over the last few years, as seen here in this saree with splashes of coral, pink, and sage green
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Giving her own spin to six yards, Alia went for a royal blue sharara saree paired with a matching shimmery blouse
Sharara saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Looking every inch royal in this deep-purple anarkali set adorned with multicolored floral work and dual-toned dupatta
Royal spendlour
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
We dare ask, is there any ethnic look she hasn't aced? Absolutely not! Here she went for a velvet maroon embroidered kurta, sharara, and organza dupatta
Alluring
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She pulled all the stops in this stunning black lehenga featuring red floral embroidery, choli, and silver thread running across the dupatta
Magical
Image: Anita Dongre Instagram
Lastly, she makes our hearts flutter in this icy blue Anita Dongre lehenga and matching dupatta, paired with a strappy yellow blouse with blue thread work
Pleasing to the eyes
