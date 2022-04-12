FASHION

JOYCE JOYSON

April 12, 2022

Alia Bhatt's most iconic ethnic looks

Bandhej lehenga

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

When it comes to the Indian fashion scene, Alia Bhatt is a cynosure of all eyes, who sets the very standard of what is in vogue!

The actress has manifested her undeniable sartorial flair in the purple bandhani lehenga to the neon pink and green one, worn with an infinity blouse, backless blouse

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Eye-arresting

Alia is a fashion force to reckon with, and this multicoloured striped saree adorned with sequins and paired with a strappy blouse, serves as major proof!

Boho-stye

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She has played muse to the best designers out there and made this neon lime green Sabyasachi lehenga with intricately floral embroidery a trend to follow

Video: Pinkvilla

Jaw-dropping

Traditional prints

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The RRR actress has particularly developed a liking for bandhej prints over the last few years, as seen here in this saree with splashes of coral, pink, and sage green

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Giving her own spin to six yards, Alia went for a royal blue sharara saree paired with a matching shimmery blouse

Sharara saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Looking every inch royal in this deep-purple anarkali set adorned with multicolored floral work and dual-toned dupatta

Royal spendlour

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

We dare ask, is there any ethnic look she hasn't aced? Absolutely not! Here she went for a velvet maroon embroidered kurta, sharara, and organza dupatta

Alluring

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She pulled all the stops in this stunning black lehenga featuring red floral embroidery, choli, and silver thread running across the dupatta

Magical

Image: Anita Dongre Instagram

Lastly, she makes our hearts flutter in this icy blue Anita Dongre lehenga and matching dupatta, paired with a strappy yellow blouse with blue thread work

Pleasing to the eyes

