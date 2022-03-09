Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 09, 2022

Alia Bhatt's party ready looks

Wedding Party Style

Serving us with a stunning desi look, Alia Bhatt showed us how to elevate a wedding cocktail in a silver saree like hers

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

To bring some glam and glitter to the table, she was decked up in a bright yellow sequined dress with a one-shoulder silhouette

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Glamorous In Sequins

She brought her fabulous red carpet charm in a strapless black mini dress by Yousef Akbar that featured sparkly silver dots all over and two long trails on the sides

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Dramatic Mini Dress

Her muted ivory co-ord set featuring a bustier-style crop top and high-waist bell-bottom trousers is perfect for an outdoor cocktail party

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram 

Fusion Co-ord Look

Alia’s little black dress doused with sequins all over and a 3D detailing rose on the neckline is the classic party starter!

Little Black Dress

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

For another jazzy look, she picked out an off-shoulder leather top and tucked it in matching black pants with studded mesh detail on top of it

Jazzy Look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looked like a princess in a head-turning corseted black gown embellished with silver sparkles all over

Modern Day Princess Vibes

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked stunning in a sequined jacket and trousers set by British label Fyodor Golon

Stunning In A Sequined Co-ord

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Experimental and modish, her shimmer metallic ombre-hued jumpsuit is a cool look to bookmark

Experimental Route 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She sizzled in a sequined green skirt and a scarf-printed strapless top that screamed party!

Ever Stylish

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

