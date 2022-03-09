Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 09, 2022
Alia Bhatt's party ready looks
Heading 3
Wedding Party Style
Serving us with a stunning desi look, Alia Bhatt showed us how to elevate a wedding cocktail in a silver saree like hers
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
To bring some glam and glitter to the table, she was decked up in a bright yellow sequined dress with a one-shoulder silhouette
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Glamorous In Sequins
She brought her fabulous red carpet charm in a strapless black mini dress by Yousef Akbar that featured sparkly silver dots all over and two long trails on the sides
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Dramatic Mini Dress
Her muted ivory co-ord set featuring a bustier-style crop top and high-waist bell-bottom trousers is perfect for an outdoor cocktail party
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Fusion Co-ord Look
Alia’s little black dress doused with sequins all over and a 3D detailing rose on the neckline is the classic party starter!
Little Black Dress
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
For another jazzy look, she picked out an off-shoulder leather top and tucked it in matching black pants with studded mesh detail on top of it
Jazzy Look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looked like a princess in a head-turning corseted black gown embellished with silver sparkles all over
Modern Day Princess Vibes
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress looked stunning in a sequined jacket and trousers set by British label Fyodor Golon
Stunning In A Sequined Co-ord
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Experimental and modish, her shimmer metallic ombre-hued jumpsuit is a cool look to bookmark
Experimental Route
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She sizzled in a sequined green skirt and a scarf-printed strapless top that screamed party!
Ever Stylish
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Click Here
Check spacing between NEXT: Celebs in alluring cut-out gowns