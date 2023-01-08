Alia Bhatt's
prettiest hairdos
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
One can't go wrong with Alia's voluminous and messy ponytail
Messy Ponytail
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress pulls off this easy breezy hairstyle with perfection
Sleek ponytail
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looks stunning in a messy bun
Messy bun
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This is a perfect way to opt for a basic hairstyle
Soft waves with middle parting
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This side-braids hairstyle makes for a cute look
Side braids
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia's loose hair with roses look absolutely chic
Loose hair with roses
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her hairstyle featured a half-bun cascading into a ponytail
Half bun & Half pony
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looks glamorous in this chic hairdo featuring a knot with spiky ends
Sleek knot with spiky ends
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her beachy waves have a youthful appeal
Beachy hair
