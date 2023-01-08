Heading 3

Alia Bhatt's
prettiest hairdos

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

One can't go wrong with Alia's voluminous and messy ponytail 

Messy Ponytail 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

The actress pulls off this easy breezy hairstyle with perfection 

Sleek ponytail

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She looks stunning in a messy bun 

Messy bun

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

This is a perfect way to opt for a basic hairstyle 

Soft waves with middle parting 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

This side-braids hairstyle makes for a cute look 

Side braids 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia's loose hair with roses look absolutely chic 

Loose hair with roses 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Her hairstyle featured a half-bun cascading into a ponytail 

Half bun & Half pony 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

She looks glamorous in this chic hairdo featuring a knot with spiky ends 

Sleek knot with spiky ends 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Her beachy waves have a youthful appeal 

Beachy hair 

