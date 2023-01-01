Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s pretty pink ethnic attires

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 01, 2023

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

As she stepped out in a vibrant pink and gold kurta and sharara pants from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Love Collection, Alia stole the show! 

Diva On Board 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looked resplendent in a customized Manish Malhotra fuchsia pink lehenga set embellished in gold metal sequins on her Mehendi. 

Bride Goals 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her pretty pink co-ord set featuring embellished sharara pants, a sexy bralette-style blouse, and a sleeveless cover-up took our breath away! 

Pretty In Pink 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

For Diwali 2020, she wore a blush pink lehenga that featured a matching dupatta embroidered with lyrics from her movie Raazi. 

Festive Style 

Video: Pinkvilla 

The Highway actress donned a pastel pink and green lehenga and showed us how to look the prettiest for a wedding reception. 

Prettiest Wedding Guest 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She put her best ethnic foot forward in a floral lehenga with a bright pink sequined blouse and a colourful floral pink skirt. 

Traditional A-game

Image: Pinkvilla 

Keeping things simple and elegant, she opted for a printed A-line kurta and straight-cut pants and ditched the dupatta. 

Simplicity At Its Best

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia served us another pink look in a bright pink gold-embroidered anarkali by Nidhi Tholia. 

Bright In Pink 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She brought her ethnic A-game with a bright pink Manish Malhotra brocade handloom saree with gold borders. 

Proper Desi Kudi

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her head-to-toe pink and floral look featuring a floral ensemble by designer Anushree Reddy looked perfect for an outdoor wedding festivity. 

Floral Galore

