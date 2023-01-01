Alia Bhatt’s pretty pink ethnic attires
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 01, 2023
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
As she stepped out in a vibrant pink and gold kurta and sharara pants from Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's Love Collection, Alia stole the show!
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looked resplendent in a customized Manish Malhotra fuchsia pink lehenga set embellished in gold metal sequins on her Mehendi.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her pretty pink co-ord set featuring embellished sharara pants, a sexy bralette-style blouse, and a sleeveless cover-up took our breath away!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
For Diwali 2020, she wore a blush pink lehenga that featured a matching dupatta embroidered with lyrics from her movie Raazi.
Video: Pinkvilla
The Highway actress donned a pastel pink and green lehenga and showed us how to look the prettiest for a wedding reception.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She put her best ethnic foot forward in a floral lehenga with a bright pink sequined blouse and a colourful floral pink skirt.
Image: Pinkvilla
Keeping things simple and elegant, she opted for a printed A-line kurta and straight-cut pants and ditched the dupatta.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia served us another pink look in a bright pink gold-embroidered anarkali by Nidhi Tholia.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She brought her ethnic A-game with a bright pink Manish Malhotra brocade handloom saree with gold borders.
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her head-to-toe pink and floral look featuring a floral ensemble by designer Anushree Reddy looked perfect for an outdoor wedding festivity.
