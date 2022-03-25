Fashion

P R Gayathri

MAR 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt's RRR promotional looks

Blazing red saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For the trailer launch of the film, all the stars gathered together in Mumbai and Alia who plays the role of Sita in the film won hearts in her Sabyasachi red saree

For RRR promotions in Bengaluru, Ami Patel styled Alia Bhatt in a stunning black ethnic ensemble by Payal Khandwala. Her outfit consisted of a long silk kurti, hand-woven paisley brocade palazzo pants and a black sheer dupatta featuring a gold border

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Black sharara suit

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Kanjeevaram silk saree

Needless to say, the actress looked stunning in her South Indian avatar as she donned a beautiful green Kanjeevaram silk saree for promotions in Chennai

Her green salwar suit by Rimple and Harpreet featured a V-neckline and was decked in a bandhani print base and bore traditional motifs stitched along the neckline, the sleeves and on the flare

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Green salwar suit

Alia looked breathtakingly beautiful in her Sabyasachi gold lehenga that featured a velvet dupatta, matching V neck blouse and netted skirt with embroideries on it

Golden lehenga

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She eluded royalty in her elegant Anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra. The simple and classy look was a perfect take on tonal dressing and featured a backless design along with a padded front, low neckline and full sleeves

Nude Anarkali suit

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Looking vibrant in shades of red, orange and yellow, Alia’s bandhani print saree from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla gave us a fine evening summer sunset vibes

Bandhani print saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her party-ready sequin dress from Bershka. The mini dress hugged her body in all the right places and the asymmetrical neckline helped her show off her beauty bones

Sequin dress

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Alia dolled up in a peach organza saree entailed multi-coloured flowers that flooded it all with elegance. Matching with it was the embroidered border in black velvet fabric and green sequins

Floral saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

