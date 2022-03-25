Fashion
P R Gayathri
MAR 25, 2022
Alia Bhatt's RRR promotional looks
Blazing red saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For the trailer launch of the film, all the stars gathered together in Mumbai and Alia who plays the role of Sita in the film won hearts in her Sabyasachi red saree
For RRR promotions in Bengaluru, Ami Patel styled Alia Bhatt in a stunning black ethnic ensemble by Payal Khandwala. Her outfit consisted of a long silk kurti, hand-woven paisley brocade palazzo pants and a black sheer dupatta featuring a gold border
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Black sharara suit
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Kanjeevaram silk saree
Needless to say, the actress looked stunning in her South Indian avatar as she donned a beautiful green Kanjeevaram silk saree for promotions in Chennai
Her green salwar suit by Rimple and Harpreet featured a V-neckline and was decked in a bandhani print base and bore traditional motifs stitched along the neckline, the sleeves and on the flare
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Green salwar suit
Alia looked breathtakingly beautiful in her Sabyasachi gold lehenga that featured a velvet dupatta, matching V neck blouse and netted skirt with embroideries on it
Golden lehenga
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She eluded royalty in her elegant Anarkali suit by Manish Malhotra. The simple and classy look was a perfect take on tonal dressing and featured a backless design along with a padded front, low neckline and full sleeves
Nude Anarkali suit
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Looking vibrant in shades of red, orange and yellow, Alia’s bandhani print saree from designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla gave us a fine evening summer sunset vibes
Bandhani print saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, Alia Bhatt looked stunning in her party-ready sequin dress from Bershka. The mini dress hugged her body in all the right places and the asymmetrical neckline helped her show off her beauty bones
Sequin dress
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Alia dolled up in a peach organza saree entailed multi-coloured flowers that flooded it all with elegance. Matching with it was the embroidered border in black velvet fabric and green sequins
Floral saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
