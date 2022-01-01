FASHION

 P R Gayathri

JAN 01, 2022

Alia Bhatt’s RRR promotional looks

Star Studded Movie

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao and Alia Bhatt is all set for release in the first week of January

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Pan India Movie

Alia Bhatt has been busy promoting the movies throughout the nation sporting grand and elegant ethnic ensembles

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For the trailer launch of the movie, she looked ravishing in a Sabyasachi red saree

Ruffle Saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her dewy glow makeup and centre-parted hair in textured waves gave an enchanting vibe

Elegant Glow 

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

We absolutely loved her stunning look in black kurta and palazzo set by Payal Khandwala

Brocade Set

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

For RRR promotions in Chennai, Alia draped a green silk saree from Madhurya Creations

Kanchivaram Saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her offbeat green Patiala suit by Rimple and Harpreet for Promotions in Hyderabad also won our hearts

Craft Rich Suit

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looked graceful in this Manish Malhotra elegant vintage nude Anarkali

Vintage Nude Anarkali

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The suit came with a backless design held together with two thin straps elevating the sensuous factor

Backless Design

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her most recent look in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree was a vision to the sore eyes

Bandhani Saree

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

