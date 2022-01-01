FASHION
P R Gayathri
AUTHOR
JAN 01, 2022
Alia Bhatt’s RRR promotional looks
Star Studded Movie
SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan, NT Rama Rao and Alia Bhatt is all set for release in the first week of January
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Pan India Movie
Alia Bhatt has been busy promoting the movies throughout the nation sporting grand and elegant ethnic ensembles
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For the trailer launch of the movie, she looked ravishing in a Sabyasachi red saree
Ruffle Saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her dewy glow makeup and centre-parted hair in textured waves gave an enchanting vibe
Elegant Glow
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
We absolutely loved her stunning look in black kurta and palazzo set by Payal Khandwala
Brocade Set
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
For RRR promotions in Chennai, Alia draped a green silk saree from Madhurya Creations
Kanchivaram Saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her offbeat green Patiala suit by Rimple and Harpreet for Promotions in Hyderabad also won our hearts
Craft Rich Suit
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looked graceful in this Manish Malhotra elegant vintage nude Anarkali
Vintage Nude Anarkali
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The suit came with a backless design held together with two thin straps elevating the sensuous factor
Backless Design
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her most recent look in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree was a vision to the sore eyes
Bandhani Saree
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
