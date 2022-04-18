Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

apr 17, 2022

Alia Bhatt's secret for glowing skin

Alia Bhatt is just blessed with an otherworldly glow and has flawless, smooth skin

Ice cubes

If you are wondering, what's the first thing she uses on the skin as soon as she gets up, it's ice cubes

She uses it to depuff her face. It also boosts blood circulation, which in turn gives a healthy glow to the skin

Benefit

Never use ice cubes directly on the skin. Always wrap them in a muslin cloth and gently rub them over your face

Things to keep in mind

The actress swears by fuller earth or multani mitti that helps to rejuvenate and brighten the skin

Fuller earth mask

Niacinamide drops

It gives the skin a dewy glow and makes it impossibly luminous

Also, in the morning to wake her skin up, the actress sprays on facial mist and uses a vibrating face roller on the skin

Face roller

Facial rollers help to relax the skin by releasing the built-up tension from it and also boost collagen production and erase fine lines

Benefit

To get radiant skin, the actress uses a mask made of honey, papaya, and orange peel powder, taken in equal quantiles

DIY glow mask

She applies the mixture to the face and lets it sit for around 15 minutes to work its magic and washes it off with cool water

Last step

