Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
apr 17, 2022
Alia Bhatt's secret for glowing skin
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt is just blessed with an otherworldly glow and has flawless, smooth skin
Ice cubes
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
If you are wondering, what's the first thing she uses on the skin as soon as she gets up, it's ice cubes
She uses it to depuff her face. It also boosts blood circulation, which in turn gives a healthy glow to the skin
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Benefit
Never use ice cubes directly on the skin. Always wrap them in a muslin cloth and gently rub them over your face
Things to keep in mind
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress swears by fuller earth or multani mitti that helps to rejuvenate and brighten the skin
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Fuller earth mask
Niacinamide drops
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
It gives the skin a dewy glow and makes it impossibly luminous
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Also, in the morning to wake her skin up, the actress sprays on facial mist and uses a vibrating face roller on the skin
Face roller
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Facial rollers help to relax the skin by releasing the built-up tension from it and also boost collagen production and erase fine lines
Benefit
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
To get radiant skin, the actress uses a mask made of honey, papaya, and orange peel powder, taken in equal quantiles
DIY glow mask
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She applies the mixture to the face and lets it sit for around 15 minutes to work its magic and washes it off with cool water
Last step
