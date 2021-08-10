Alia Bhatt's skincare routine revealed
Alia Bhatt recently revealed her essential skincare routine that she follows on a daily basis. And it begins with using a gentle cleanser to cleanse her face
Next, Alia uses a spray mist to dampen her face before she begins to wake her skin up
A few gentle strokes with a skin massager or roller for about 1-2 minutes help her in waking the skin up and also enhances circulation
Post massaging, she uses an under-eye cream to combat dryness and fight dark circles in the long run
And then she uses her favourite skincare product that is Niacinamide to keep her skin hydrated and free from fine lines
While Alia does love to add a few extra steps in her skincare routine, she believes that it all depends on what your skin exactly wants for a given day
Since she is always in front of the lights and cameras, she likes to use caffeine solution drops to reduce puffiness around the eyes
Alia applies a generous amount of moisturiser for prepping her skin up
And the final step includes a high SPF sunscreen! Alia stresses on all the benefits of sunscreen and believes that it is a must before stepping out of the house
A wholesome and most essential part of her everyday life, Alia Bhatt religiously follows her skincare routine without fail!
