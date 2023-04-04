Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s stellar saree collection

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 04, 2023

Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

The Brahmastra actress looked ethereal in a pleated custom saree by Vaishali S

Ethereal

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looked elegant in a classic white intricately-embroidered saree from the label Torani

Elegant

Image: Ami Patel Instagramer Instagram

Stunning

She looks majestic in a sparkling blush pink saree adorned with glass beads and sequins

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Her glorious look in this dreamy white drape adorned with floral prints is simply flawless

Dreamy Haze

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She makes a striking style statement in this faux leather and metallic drape by Bloni Atelier

Turning Heads

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She opted for a classic blue Kanjeevaram saree and looked resplendent in it

Traditional Style

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

The Darlings actress redefines grace in a beautiful sunset-hued saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla

Graceful

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Alia painted the town red in a romantic red drape by Sabyasachi

Red Magic

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looks gorgeous in this multi-colour striped saree

Diva Vibes

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looks spectacular in a pink bandhani number

Desi Glam

