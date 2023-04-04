Alia Bhatt’s stellar saree collection
Neenaz Akhtar
APRIL 04, 2023
Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
The Brahmastra actress looked ethereal in a pleated custom saree by Vaishali S
Ethereal
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looked elegant in a classic white intricately-embroidered saree from the label Torani
Elegant
Image: Ami Patel Instagramer Instagram
Stunning
She looks majestic in a sparkling blush pink saree adorned with glass beads and sequins
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Her glorious look in this dreamy white drape adorned with floral prints is simply flawless
Dreamy Haze
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She makes a striking style statement in this faux leather and metallic drape by Bloni Atelier
Turning Heads
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She opted for a classic blue Kanjeevaram saree and looked resplendent in it
Traditional Style
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
The Darlings actress redefines grace in a beautiful sunset-hued saree by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla
Graceful
Alia painted the town red in a romantic red drape by Sabyasachi
Red Magic
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looks gorgeous in this multi-colour striped saree
Diva Vibes
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looks spectacular in a pink bandhani number
Desi Glam
