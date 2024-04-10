Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Aditi Singh

Fashion

april 10, 2024

Alia Bhatt’s Striking Earring Collection

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt

Alia Bhatt’s matching earrings has small pearls attached to her traditional jhumka design which went well with her beige outfit 

#1

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt

Bhatt’s pearl earring had a small black emerald in the center that complemented her black saree ensemble 

#2

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt

The Jigra actress’ chandelier gold earrings enhanced her look and went well with her hairdo 

#3

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt

The stunning star complemented her vibrant yellow saree with seafoam green crystal earrings that had small diamonds embellished on the emerald’s sides 

#4

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt

The Highway actress perfectly knows how to compliment her accessories with contrasting colors, she paired a vibrant pink kurta set with green earrings that had a floral shape to it 

#5

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt

#6

Alia’s gold metal thick earrings with a unique shape were the highlight of her maroon little dress adorned with a plunging neckline 

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt

Bhatt’s stunning silver earrings embedded with little pink crystals to enhance the look was the star accessory of her black saree look 

#7

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt

The superstar’s 12 petal diamond earring is a stunning piece to go with her sophisticated look

#8

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt

A little heart shaped crystal earring is minimal yet makes a cute statement to go with her icy blue ensemble 

#9

Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt

Hoop earrings are the need of the hour; they can go with casual, formals and party wear!

#10

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here