april 10, 2024
Alia Bhatt’s Striking Earring Collection
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt
Alia Bhatt’s matching earrings has small pearls attached to her traditional jhumka design which went well with her beige outfit
#1
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt
Bhatt’s pearl earring had a small black emerald in the center that complemented her black saree ensemble
#2
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt
The Jigra actress’ chandelier gold earrings enhanced her look and went well with her hairdo
#3
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt
The stunning star complemented her vibrant yellow saree with seafoam green crystal earrings that had small diamonds embellished on the emerald’s sides
#4
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt
The Highway actress perfectly knows how to compliment her accessories with contrasting colors, she paired a vibrant pink kurta set with green earrings that had a floral shape to it
#5
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt
#6
Alia’s gold metal thick earrings with a unique shape were the highlight of her maroon little dress adorned with a plunging neckline
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt
Bhatt’s stunning silver earrings embedded with little pink crystals to enhance the look was the star accessory of her black saree look
#7
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt
The superstar’s 12 petal diamond earring is a stunning piece to go with her sophisticated look
#8
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt
A little heart shaped crystal earring is minimal yet makes a cute statement to go with her icy blue ensemble
#9
Image source- Instagram@aliaabhaatt
Hoop earrings are the need of the hour; they can go with casual, formals and party wear!
#10
