Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

August 13, 2023

Alia Bhatt’s striking style in saree

Prettiest

Alia Bhatt looks pretty as ever in a coloruful saree with a cut-sleeve blouse

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram

Desi Glam

She brought some desi glam in a vibrant rani-pink saree

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Purple Magic

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress gleamed in a violet monotone drape

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram 

Beauteous

Alia is a sight to behold in this dual-toned organza saree

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram 

Gorgeous

She looked gorgeous in an all-black semi-sheer drape

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram 

Dreamy

This multi-hued pastel saree elevated her dreamy look 

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram 

Stunner

She radiates glam in this pink and neon colour-block saree

Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram 

Sparkles 

She looks majestic in a sparkling blush pink saree adorned with glass beads and sequins

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

Ethereal 

The Brahmastra actress looked ethereal in a pleated custom saree by Vaishali 

Image: Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

Traditional Style 

She opted for a classic blue Kanjeevaram saree and looked resplendent in it 

Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram

