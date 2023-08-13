pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
August 13, 2023
Alia Bhatt’s striking style in saree
Prettiest
Alia Bhatt looks pretty as ever in a coloruful saree with a cut-sleeve blouse
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
Desi Glam
She brought some desi glam in a vibrant rani-pink saree
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Purple Magic
The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress gleamed in a violet monotone drape
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
Beauteous
Alia is a sight to behold in this dual-toned organza saree
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
Gorgeous
She looked gorgeous in an all-black semi-sheer drape
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
Dreamy
This multi-hued pastel saree elevated her dreamy look
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
Stunner
She radiates glam in this pink and neon colour-block saree
Image: Manish Malhotra’s Instagram
Sparkles
She looks majestic in a sparkling blush pink saree adorned with glass beads and sequins
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Ethereal
The Brahmastra actress looked ethereal in a pleated custom saree by Vaishali
Image: Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
Traditional Style
She opted for a classic blue Kanjeevaram saree and looked resplendent in it
Image: Ami Patel’s Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.