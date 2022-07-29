Heading 3
Alia Bhatt's style log
Joyce Joyson
july 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt can do no wrong in a style game! We adore her fresh approach to powder dressing in this pastel yellow pantsuit styled with a black bodysuit
Pastel play
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
It seems the Darlings actress is trading her regular blue jeans for a heavily frayed one that came with eye-catching extras, paired with a crisp white shirt
Easy vibe
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The mom-to-be glows in a radiant, yellow billowing mini dress that came with a knot-style neckline
Cheerful
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looks as pretty as a picture in this blush pink cut-out ruched mini dress bearing bright petal prints
Lovely!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
It's no secret that Alia loves floral numbers like this sweetheart neckline multicoloured floral mini dress layered over with a matching oversized blazer
Floral fun
Her off-duty style is noteworthy too, giving us a glimpse of the same in this vibrant, yellow-printed tee and olive green skin-tight pants
Off-duty look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Though this look is on the simpler side but looks uber-chic, she wore a strappy, white crop top with wide-legged jeans
Casual-cool
Brightening up things in a one-shoulder, lemon yellow mini dress doused in sequins
Bright and right
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The actress shows us the simplest way to elevate a little white plunging neckline mini dress by throwing up a matching tailored blazer
All-white look
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Keeping up her long-standing affair with white outfits, the actress went for a white double-breasted blazer and matching pleated pants
Power dressing
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Mouni Roy's sparky ensembles