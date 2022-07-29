Heading 3

Alia Bhatt's style log

Joyce Joyson

july 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt can do no wrong in a style game! We adore her fresh approach to powder dressing in this pastel yellow pantsuit styled with a black bodysuit

Pastel play

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

It seems the Darlings actress is trading her regular blue jeans for a heavily frayed one that came with eye-catching extras, paired with a crisp white shirt

Easy vibe

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The mom-to-be glows in a radiant, yellow billowing mini dress that came with a knot-style neckline

Cheerful

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looks as pretty as a picture in this blush pink cut-out ruched mini dress bearing bright petal prints

Lovely!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

It's no secret that Alia loves floral numbers like this sweetheart neckline multicoloured floral mini dress layered over with a matching oversized blazer

Floral fun

Her off-duty style is noteworthy too, giving us a glimpse of the same in this vibrant, yellow-printed tee and olive green skin-tight pants

Off-duty look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Though this look is on the simpler side but looks uber-chic, she wore a strappy, white crop top with wide-legged jeans

Casual-cool

Brightening up things in a one-shoulder, lemon yellow mini dress doused in sequins

Bright and right

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The actress shows us the simplest way to elevate a little white plunging neckline mini dress by throwing up a matching tailored blazer

All-white look

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

Keeping up her long-standing affair with white outfits, the actress went for a white double-breasted blazer and matching pleated pants

Power dressing

