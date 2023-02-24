Heading 3

Alia Bhatt’s style log

FEB 24, 2023

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The diva serves a chic style lesson in a floral-print skirt and a matching blouse

Chic Style

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia aces a contemporary desi look in this pastel aqua-blue sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani

Contemporary Look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Brahmastra actress aced maternity fashion in a stunning molten gold metallic gown

Maternity Style

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She serves an eccentric boss babe look in these distressed jeans and an oversized blazer

Boss Babe

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She exudes oomph in a floral-print Magda Butrym dress and a matching blazer

Floral Case

Image: Ami Patel Instagram

She looks ethereal in a scarlet red saree with a lace pattern just below the knees

Red Love

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She opted for bright colours and a flowy silhouette in the form of this short dress and looked amazing

Sunny Side Up

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She flaunts her curves in a body-hugging ruched dress and shows us how it’s done

Stunning

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She set the trend for the sensuous ‘IT’ reverse blouse of the season by sporting this yellow chikankari lehenga

Trend Setter

