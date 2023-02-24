Alia Bhatt’s style log
FEB 24, 2023
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The diva serves a chic style lesson in a floral-print skirt and a matching blouse
Chic Style
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia aces a contemporary desi look in this pastel aqua-blue sharara set by Ritika Mirchandani
Contemporary Look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress aced maternity fashion in a stunning molten gold metallic gown
Maternity Style
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She serves an eccentric boss babe look in these distressed jeans and an oversized blazer
Boss Babe
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She exudes oomph in a floral-print Magda Butrym dress and a matching blazer
Floral Case
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
She looks ethereal in a scarlet red saree with a lace pattern just below the knees
Red Love
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She opted for bright colours and a flowy silhouette in the form of this short dress and looked amazing
Sunny Side Up
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She flaunts her curves in a body-hugging ruched dress and shows us how it’s done
Stunning
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She set the trend for the sensuous ‘IT’ reverse blouse of the season by sporting this yellow chikankari lehenga
Trend Setter
