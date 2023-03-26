Heading 3

Alia Bhatt's Wardrobe Of Indian Wear

mar 26, 2023

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram


Alia Bhatt looks flawlessly beautiful in this white saree

White Saree

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She chose a yellow kurta set for her Godh Bharai 

Godh Bharai

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

This stunning pink sharara set makes her look ethereal

Sharara

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looks stunning in this black long kurta 

Beauty In Black 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt looks beautiful in red and golden lehenga at her mehendi ceremony 

Mehendi Look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt redefined wedding look with this beautiful white saree designed with butterflies 

Wedding Look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The diva looks like a dream in this gorgeous white saree

Diva Look

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt gave out a major retro vibe in this black and white saree 

Black and White

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She looks cute and chic in a floral printed saree and matching blouse 

Floral Print 

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia Bhatt’s look in this sea-green saree sets the mood for festivals 

Sea-Green 

