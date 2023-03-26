Alia Bhatt's Wardrobe Of Indian Wear
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
mar 26, 2023
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks flawlessly beautiful in this white saree
White Saree
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She chose a yellow kurta set for her Godh Bharai
Godh Bharai
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
This stunning pink sharara set makes her look ethereal
Sharara
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks stunning in this black long kurta
Beauty In Black
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt looks beautiful in red and golden lehenga at her mehendi ceremony
Mehendi Look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt redefined wedding look with this beautiful white saree designed with butterflies
Wedding Look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The diva looks like a dream in this gorgeous white saree
Diva Look
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt gave out a major retro vibe in this black and white saree
Black and White
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She looks cute and chic in a floral printed saree and matching blouse
Floral Print
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s look in this sea-green saree sets the mood for festivals
Sea-Green
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.