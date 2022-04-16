Fashion
Rishika Shah
April 16, 2022
Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit decoded
Ivory Saree
Alia wore an ivory organza Sabyasachi saree embroidered with tilla work and teamed with a matching blouse
The radiant saree was teamed with a handwoven tissue veil that had the infinity symbol which holds much significance and resembles RK’s lucky number, 8
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Tissue Veil
The veil also featured an alphanumeric detail that had the day and the date of their wedding 'The fourteenth of April 2020' embroidered in white
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Wedding Date
Alia’s mehendi idea was ‘less is more’ and it also included Ranbir’s lucky number 8 & the infinity symbol
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Mehendi
Hairstyle
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia's hairdo by Flavien Heldt leaned towards a natural route. She left her tresses open in soft waves
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The starlet has been flaunting freckles since a while and they made a comeback on her wedding day as well
Freckles
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Puneet B Saini kept the starlet's makeup subtle with less is more formula and her eyes were beautifully highlighted with black kohl
Makeup
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia's mathapatti, choker necklace and jhumkas from Sabyasachi went with the theme making her a bride to remember
Jewellery
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Her simple mangalsutra that bore an infinity symbol in gold too just above the pendant
Mangalsutra
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The 29-year-old's gold Kaleeras consisted of birds, and clouds placed in a tiered pattern that had stars attached too along with the number 8
Kaleeras
