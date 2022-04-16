Fashion

Rishika Shah

April 16, 2022

Alia Bhatt's wedding outfit decoded

Ivory Saree

Video: Pinkvilla

Alia wore an ivory organza Sabyasachi saree embroidered with tilla work and teamed with a matching blouse

The radiant saree was teamed with a handwoven tissue veil that had the infinity symbol which holds much significance and resembles RK’s lucky number, 8

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Tissue Veil

The veil also featured an alphanumeric detail that had the day and the date of their wedding 'The fourteenth of April 2020' embroidered in white

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Wedding Date

Alia’s mehendi idea was ‘less is more’ and it also included Ranbir’s lucky number 8 & the infinity symbol

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Mehendi

Hairstyle

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia's hairdo by Flavien Heldt leaned towards a natural route. She left her tresses open in soft waves

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The starlet has been flaunting freckles since a while and they made a comeback on her wedding day as well

Freckles

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Puneet B Saini kept the starlet's makeup subtle with less is more formula and her eyes were beautifully highlighted with black kohl

Makeup

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia's mathapatti, choker necklace and jhumkas from Sabyasachi went with the theme making her a bride to remember

Jewellery

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Her simple mangalsutra that bore an infinity symbol in gold too just above the pendant

Mangalsutra

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The 29-year-old's gold Kaleeras consisted of birds, and clouds placed in a tiered pattern that had stars attached too along with the number 8

Kaleeras

