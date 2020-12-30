Best          airport looks

December 30, 2020

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in this uber-chic olive green outfit from the dapper lady

Anushka Sharma looked beautiful in this sunshine yellow jacket that she paired with black pants

Disha Patani looked amazing in mint green pants and a white crop top. She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag

Kangana Ranaut rocked a Dior bag in this all cream airport look

Shahid Kapoor was papped in this colourful orange and black hoodie that he paired with black pants
This is one of our favourite airport looks this year. Kriti Sanon matched a blue jacket with a white skirt and top

Sara Ali Khan was clicked wearing this mint green tracksuit with a white Puma sports bra

Tara Sutaria looked flawless in a black bodysuit and jeans that she paired with a Gucci belt and bag

Katrina Kaif brought back black magic in this all-black outfit

Shraddha Kapoor rocks a pink hoodie with black joggers

Deepika padukone donned a parrot green monotone outfit that she paired with a bright pink crossbody bag

Ranveer Singh looked simple yet stylish in a black t-shirt and jeans. He completed the look with a Gucci crossbody bag

