Best airport looks December 30, 2020
Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in this uber-chic olive green outfit from the dapper lady
Anushka Sharma looked beautiful in this sunshine yellow jacket that she paired with black pants
Disha Patani looked amazing in mint green pants and a white crop top. She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton crossbody bag
Kangana Ranaut rocked a Dior bag in this all cream airport look
Shahid Kapoor was papped in this colourful orange and black hoodie that he paired with black pants
This is one of our favourite airport looks this year. Kriti Sanon matched a blue jacket with a white skirt and top
Sara Ali Khan was clicked wearing this mint green tracksuit with a white Puma sports bra
Tara Sutaria looked flawless in a black bodysuit and jeans that she paired with a Gucci belt and bag
Katrina Kaif brought back black magic in this all-black outfit
Shraddha Kapoor rocks a pink hoodie with black joggers
Deepika padukone donned a parrot green monotone outfit that she paired with a bright pink crossbody bag
Ranveer Singh looked simple yet stylish in a black t-shirt and jeans. He completed the look with a Gucci crossbody bag
