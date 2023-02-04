Alia-Disha: Celebs in a pink saree
Neenaz Akhtar
FEB 04, 2023
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The Biwi No.1 actress exudes contemporary ethnic vibes in a blush-pink Anamika Khanna drape and a cape
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram
The Malang actress dazzled in a sheer pink saree made with lightweight tulle fabric and adorned with crystal embellishments
Disha Patani
Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram
Kiara is a sight to behold in her fuchsia pink saree featuring detailed multi-coloured Resham and dabka work at the borders
Kiara Advani
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
The Kusu Kusu dancer spells charm in a classic, soft pink saree embellished with dainty feathers
Nora Fatehi
Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram
The Jersey actress is a total desi diva in this tiered ruffle pink saree with an embellished border
Mrunal Thakur
Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram
The Mili actress looks stunning in a pink sheer saree by Manish Malhotra
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon looks gorgeous in a hot pink silk saree featuring gold cherry blossom motifs and a contrasting light green border
Kriti Sanon
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looks regal in a rani pink organza drape with intricate floral and paisley motifs worked in gold thread
Deepika Padukone
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress spelled classic charm in a brocade handloom attire which had a floral print and gold embroidered border
Alia Bhatt
