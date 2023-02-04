Heading 3

Alia-Disha: Celebs in a pink saree

Neenaz Akhtar

FEB 04, 2023

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram 

The Biwi No.1 actress exudes contemporary ethnic vibes in a blush-pink Anamika Khanna drape and a cape

Karisma Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor’s ethnic style

Lady Gaga in glamorous gowns

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

The Malang actress dazzled in a sheer pink saree made with lightweight tulle fabric and adorned with crystal embellishments 

Disha Patani

Image: Eka Lakhani Instagram

Kiara is a sight to behold in her fuchsia pink saree featuring detailed multi-coloured Resham and dabka work at the borders

Kiara Advani

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

The Kusu Kusu dancer spells charm in a classic, soft pink saree embellished with dainty feathers

Nora Fatehi

Image: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

The Jersey actress is a total desi diva in this tiered ruffle pink saree with an embellished border

Mrunal Thakur 

Image: Manish Malhotra Instagram

The Mili actress looks stunning in a pink sheer saree by Manish Malhotra

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

Sanon looks gorgeous in a hot pink silk saree featuring gold cherry blossom motifs and a contrasting light green border

Kriti Sanon

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress looks regal in a rani pink organza drape with intricate floral and paisley motifs worked in gold thread

Deepika Padukone

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Brahmastra actress spelled classic charm in a brocade handloom attire which had a floral print and gold embroidered border

Alia Bhatt

