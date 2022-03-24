FASHION
P R Gayathri
MAR 24, 2022
Alia to Katrina:
Celebs in black lehengas
Shraddha Kapoor
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
Shraddha Kapoor’s stunning lehenga from Ritika Mirchandani retained a sense of traditional elegance and charm with intricate yet subtle embroidery.
Alia Bhatt looked ethereal in her black Shyamal and Bhumika lehenga that featured red floral details and shiny embroidery lines running in her dupatta.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt
The Kabir Singh actress made our hearts skip a beat in her elegant black outfit. Her black sequined lehenga featured a raw silk blouse with a deep V neck and checkered embroidered skirt.
Kiara Advani
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Sara Ali Khan’s black Sabyasachi lehenga is what dreams are made of! Meticulously hand-embroidered on black tulle, the lehenga featured multi-hued velvet appliqué work on the skirt.
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
Sara Ali Khan
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Summer lehenga in black? Well, that might not be the first image that pops up in your mind but breaking stereotypes, Katina Kaif’s black floral summer lehenga by Sabyasachi is a vision to behold!
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Kareena left us stunned us in a black Anamika Khanna lehenga that featured an ivory coloured embroidered cape, floral embroidery and a deep neckline
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
This embellished Sabya lehenga is quite different from all the others on the list. Instead of a flared skirt, the fitted fishtail skirt and plunging blouse do full justice to Deepika’s curvy frame.
Deepika Padukone
Image: Pinkvilla
If dupattas aren't your so-called favourite but your heart is all for a beautifully designed outfit, this Shivan & Narresh black lehenga set is what you need. Ananya's lehenga is a blend of tulle and silk organza.
Ananya Panday
Image: Pinkvilla
Bringing that resplendent goddess in her alive, Katrina walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in this gorgeous black lehenga.
Katrina Kaif
Image: Shraddha Kapoor Instagram
The Street Dancer 3D actress’ gold and black lehenga featured a sweetheart neckline and lehenga made from the same fabric. A splendid look that every bridesmaid needs to bookmark!
Shraddha Kapoor
