Alia-Khushi:
Celebs in white sarees 

Hardika Gupta

JAN 11, 2023

FASHION

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

We love Nora's ethnic numbers 

Nora Fatehi

Source: Mrunal Thakur Instagram

Mrunal's white saree with red floral prints is a must-have 

Mrunal Thakur 

Source: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

Madhuri looks beautiful in this white sheer saree

Madhuri Dixit 

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia surely believes in white saree supremacy

Alia Bhatt 

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Shanaya's white saree is an ideal choice for a day wedding 

Shanaya Kapoor 

Source: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

She redefined minimalist chic in this white saree with little floral prints on the border 

Khushi Kapoor 

Source: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Her blouse adds a sultry touch to her saree look 

Bhumi Pednekar 

Source: Mouni Roy Instagram

She looks pretty as a picture in this white saree 

Mouni Roy 

Source: Ami Patel Instagram

Shehnaaz's heavily embellished white saree with a potli bag looks elegant 

Shehnaaz Gill

