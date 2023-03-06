Heading 3

Alia-Kiara: Celebs In Bridal Makeup

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

mar 06, 2023

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt’s picture-perfect minimalistic bridal makeup looks perfectly balanced with her elegant lehenga and heavy bridal jewelry

Alia Bhatt

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina Kaif decked up in a heavily embroidered red Sabyasachi lehenga paired with heritage jewelry along with nude makeup

Katrina Kaif

Image: Virat Kohli Instagram

Anushka Sharma chose a minimal makeup with a soft liner-less look and wore a floral pink Sabyasachi lehenga

Anushka Sharma 

Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram 

Deepika Padukone wore a traditional Kanjeevaram saree and chose heavy smokey eyes with a hint of shimmer

Deepika Padukone

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram 

Priyanka Chopra wore a red hue for the eyes, cheeks, and lips to match her bright red lehenga

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram 

Athiya Shetty chose a soft nude makeup look created by artist Namrata Soni 

Athiya Shetty

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram


Kiara Advani chose a monochromatic look for her eyes and lips and she wore a baby pink lehenga 

Kiara Advani 

Image: Mouni Roy Instagram 

For her Bengali wedding, Mouni Roy chose golden shimmery smokey eyes, mascara and falsies 

Mouni Roy 

Image: richa Chadha Instagram 

For her Lucknow reception, Richa Chadha wore a sharara set in pastel white paired with a long lace and sequin woven dupatta along with classic kundan jewelry pieces 

Richa Chadha

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here