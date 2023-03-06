Alia-Kiara: Celebs In Bridal Makeup
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
mar 06, 2023
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s picture-perfect minimalistic bridal makeup looks perfectly balanced with her elegant lehenga and heavy bridal jewelry
Alia Bhatt
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina Kaif decked up in a heavily embroidered red Sabyasachi lehenga paired with heritage jewelry along with nude makeup
Katrina Kaif
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
Anushka Sharma chose a minimal makeup with a soft liner-less look and wore a floral pink Sabyasachi lehenga
Anushka Sharma
Image: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Deepika Padukone wore a traditional Kanjeevaram saree and chose heavy smokey eyes with a hint of shimmer
Deepika Padukone
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Priyanka Chopra wore a red hue for the eyes, cheeks, and lips to match her bright red lehenga
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Athiya Shetty Instagram
Athiya Shetty chose a soft nude makeup look created by artist Namrata Soni
Athiya Shetty
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani chose a monochromatic look for her eyes and lips and she wore a baby pink lehenga
Kiara Advani
Image: Mouni Roy Instagram
For her Bengali wedding, Mouni Roy chose golden shimmery smokey eyes, mascara and falsies
Mouni Roy
Image: richa Chadha Instagram
For her Lucknow reception, Richa Chadha wore a sharara set in pastel white paired with a long lace and sequin woven dupatta along with classic kundan jewelry pieces
Richa Chadha
