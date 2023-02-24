Alia-Kiara: Celebs in yellow outfits
FEB 24, 2023
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The PK actress looks snazzy in this off-shoulder ruffled yellow top and straight-fit jeans
Anushka Sharma
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress exudes boss lady vibes in a chic yellow Stella McCartney pantsuit
Alia Bhatt
Image: Kiara Advani instagram
The Shershaah actress is an absolute diva in this embellished yellow ensemble with a thigh-high slit
Kiara Advani
Image: Sanjana Batra instagram
Shilpa makes a strong case for the bright shade by dressing up in a bright mustard yellow pantsuit
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
Sanon exudes princess vibes in a pretty yellow gown adorned with golden embroidered work
Kriti Sanon
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The starlet kept things voguish case in an off-shoulder yellow top and a zippered mini skirt
Ananya Panday
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak star looks every bit stunning in this monochrome yellow body-hugging number
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
Alaya looked effortlessly stylish in a monochrome yellow midi dress
Alaya F
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Jab We Met actress upped the ante in a bright yellow gown by Stephane Rolland
Kareena Kapoor Khan
