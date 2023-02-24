Heading 3

Alia-Kiara: Celebs in yellow outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 24, 2023

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The PK actress looks snazzy in this off-shoulder ruffled yellow top and straight-fit jeans

Anushka Sharma

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Brahmastra actress exudes boss lady vibes in a chic yellow Stella McCartney pantsuit

Alia Bhatt

Image: Kiara Advani instagram

The Shershaah actress is an absolute diva in this embellished yellow ensemble with a thigh-high slit

Kiara Advani

Image: Sanjana Batra instagram

Shilpa makes a strong case for the bright shade by dressing up in a bright mustard yellow pantsuit

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram 

Sanon exudes princess vibes in a pretty yellow gown adorned with golden embroidered work

Kriti Sanon

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The starlet kept things voguish case in an off-shoulder yellow top and a zippered mini skirt

Ananya Panday

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Dhadak star looks every bit stunning in this monochrome yellow body-hugging number

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

Alaya looked effortlessly stylish in a monochrome yellow midi dress

Alaya F

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

The Jab We Met actress upped the ante in a bright yellow gown by Stephane Rolland

Kareena Kapoor Khan

