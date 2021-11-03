nov 3, 2021

Alia To Kiara: Celebs love a sweatshirt

The fashion queen of casual and cool street styles, Alia Bhatt recently gave us two sporty looks in a sweatshirt. First, she wore a black one with a powerful message written on it

And then, she sported a candy pink sweatshirt from her conscious clothing line, Ed-a-Mamma

Following suit is Katrin aKaif, who also sported a pink sweatshirt from Gucci but in a slightly bolder hue and clubbed it with black bottoms

For her day out, Deepika Padukone chose to keep things comfy yet stylish in a hooded black sweatshirt and a pair of blue ripped denim jeans

Malaika Arora gave us a major cue to rock two trends together by styling her oversized hoodie with a pair of black biker shorts

A fan of roomy sweatshirts, Kareena Kapoor Khan nailed her airport look in a Wildfox number with the slogan “Keep on sweatin’ on” printed in the front

Out and about in the city, Kareena wore a white sweatshirt with black pants and beige shoes and kept her look laid-back yet modish

Ananya Panday kept things utterly sporty in an oversized purple sweatshirt bearing a big yellow emoticon graphic placed at the center of it

Anushka Sharma picked out a dusty rose mascot hoodie from Justin Bieber’s Drew House and styled it with her favourite ripped blue jeans

Kiara Advani made a strong case for the colourful sweatshirt by picking out a multicoloured tie-dye top and wearing it over frayed denim shorts

Kriti Sanon also showed us how to keep things vibrant and edgy in a multicoloured cropped sweatshirt and a pair of blue denim shorts

