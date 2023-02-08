FEB 08, 2023
Alia-Kiara: Cute selfies of celebs
The actress shared this beautiful Selfie after she welcomed her daughter, Raha
Alia Bhatt
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
She shared a glimpse of her tanned skin in this selfie
Anushka Sharma
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Her skin is looking perfect in this close up selfie
Deepika Padukone
The actor took a quick selfie post his gym session. He is looking handsome
Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
She is looking cute in off white colour puffed jacket and glares
Kiara Advani
The actress shows her blemish-free skin in this close-up selfie
Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shahid Kapoor shared a love-filled selfie with Mira on Valentine’s Day
Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram
Shahid Kapoor
Hrithik showed his goofy side on his Instagram handle and we just can’t stop laughing
Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram
Hrithik Roshan
Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome even in this blurry selfie
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
