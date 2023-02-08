Heading 3

Akriti Anand

Entertainment

FEB 08, 2023

Alia-Kiara: Cute selfies of celebs

The actress shared this beautiful Selfie after she welcomed her daughter, Raha

Alia Bhatt

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

She shared a glimpse of her tanned skin in this selfie

Anushka Sharma

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Suhana-Shanaya: Star Kids’ Style diaries

Celebs who love floral lehenga

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Her skin is looking perfect in this close up selfie

Deepika Padukone

The actor took a quick selfie post his gym session. He is looking handsome

Image: Kartik Aaryan Instagram

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

She is looking cute in off white colour puffed jacket and glares

 Kiara Advani

The actress shows her blemish-free skin in this close-up selfie

Image: Kareena Kapoor Khan Instagram

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor shared a love-filled selfie with Mira on Valentine’s Day

Image: Shahid Kapoor Instagram

Shahid Kapoor

Hrithik showed his goofy side on his Instagram handle and we just can’t stop laughing

Image: Hrithik Roshan Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan looks handsome even in this blurry selfie

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram 

Shah Rukh Khan

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here