Alia-Kiara: Divas in neon outfits
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 13, 2023
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The Dhadak actress rolled out major mermaid style in a neon gown with a criss-cross neckline and midriff cut-out by Amit Aggarwal
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress oozed glamour in a neon cut-out bodycon dress by David Koma London
Kriti Sanon
Shanaya Kapoor's gen z style
Janhvi Kapoor’s sizzling party dresses
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Shershaah actress looks ravishing in this short neon dress with structured shoulders and a sexy cut-out back
Kiara Advani
Image: Mohit Rai Instagram
The Double XL actress set millennial desi goals in a peppy neon saree embellished with crystals
Sonakshi Sinha
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
The PK actress graced our feeds with a dazzling festive-ready in a sheer neon green saree
Anushka Sharma
Image: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Liger actress upped her style game in a cropped neon blazer and matching formal pants
Ananya Panday
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The diva looked gorgeous in a strapless neon green gown by Prabal Gurung
Alia Bhatt
Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Laal Singh Chaddha actress aced the neon look in a bodycon midi skirt and a one-shoulder blue bodysuit
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti kept things cool and casual in a full-sleeve knit neon top and a black bodycon skirt
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.