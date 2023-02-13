Heading 3

Alia-Kiara: Divas in neon outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 13, 2023

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The Dhadak actress rolled out major mermaid style in a neon gown with a criss-cross neckline and midriff cut-out by Amit Aggarwal

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress oozed glamour in a neon cut-out bodycon dress by David Koma London

Kriti Sanon

Shanaya Kapoor's gen z style

Janhvi Kapoor’s sizzling party dresses

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Shershaah actress looks ravishing in this short neon dress with structured shoulders and a sexy cut-out back

Kiara Advani 

Image: Mohit Rai Instagram

The Double XL actress set millennial desi goals in a peppy neon saree embellished with crystals

Sonakshi Sinha

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

The PK actress graced our feeds with a dazzling festive-ready in a sheer neon green saree

Anushka Sharma

Image: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Liger actress upped her style game in a cropped neon blazer and matching formal pants

Ananya Panday

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The diva looked gorgeous in a strapless neon green gown by Prabal Gurung 

Alia Bhatt

Image: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress aced the neon look in a bodycon midi skirt and a one-shoulder blue bodysuit

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Parineeti Chopra


Parineeti kept things cool and casual in a full-sleeve knit neon top and a black bodycon skirt

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here