Alia-Kriti: Celebs in bodycon dresses
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 30, 2023
Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress made a ravishing case for bodycon silhouettes in a ruched pink dress by Magda Butrym
Alia Bhatt
Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
For a wedding bash, DP was dressed to the nines in a black bodycon dress with lace tie-ups on the sides
Deepika Padukone
Khushi Kapoor's on-point hair game
Shanaya to Sara: Black gowns for parties
Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
The Chaiyya Chaiyya star brought some glam to the table in a sparkly blue dress that entailed a bodycon silhouette
Malaika Arora
Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet is a total bombshell in a bright orange mini dress from the shelves of Alex Perry
Janhvi Kapoor
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Befikre actress shows off her styling prowess in a strappy blue body-hugging dress
Vaani Kapoor
Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Kat flaunts her gorgeous curves in a white bodycon dress featuring a full sleeve and a halter neck
Katrina Kaif
Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Mimi actress exudes glam in an animal-print short dress that hugs her frame in all the right places
Kriti Sanon
Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram
The Shershaah actress looks ravishing in this short pink bodycon dress that fits her like a glove
Kiara Advani
Source: Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya grabbed all eyeballs in a vibrant green mini bodycon dress with a zip-up detail and broad black accents.
Ananya Panday
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.