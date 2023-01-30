Heading 3

Alia-Kriti: Celebs in bodycon dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 30, 2023

Source: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Brahmastra actress made a ravishing case for bodycon silhouettes in a ruched pink dress by Magda Butrym

Alia Bhatt

Source: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

For a wedding bash, DP was dressed to the nines in a black bodycon dress with lace tie-ups on the sides

Deepika Padukone

Source: Tanya Ghavri Instagram 

The Chaiyya Chaiyya star brought some glam to the table in a sparkly blue dress that entailed a bodycon silhouette 

Malaika Arora

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet is a total bombshell in a bright orange mini dress from the shelves of Alex Perry

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Befikre actress shows off her styling prowess in a strappy blue body-hugging dress

Vaani Kapoor

Source: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

Kat flaunts her gorgeous curves in a white bodycon dress featuring a full sleeve and a halter neck 

Katrina Kaif

Source: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Mimi actress exudes glam in an animal-print short dress that hugs her frame in all the right places

Kriti Sanon 

Source: Lakshmi Lehr Instagram

The Shershaah actress looks ravishing in this short pink bodycon dress that fits her like a glove

Kiara Advani 

Source: Ananya Panday Instagram

Ananya grabbed all eyeballs in a vibrant green mini bodycon dress with a zip-up detail and broad black accents. 

Ananya Panday

