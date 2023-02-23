Alia-Kriti: Celebs in sparkling sarees
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 23, 2023
Image: Ami Patel Instagram
Alia Bhatt dazzled in a sparkling blush pink saree with glass beads and sequins work all over
Alia Bhatt
Image: Itrh Instagram
The starlet looks stunning in a silver pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram
The Shershaah actress turns heads in a fluid metallic MYMM saree by Manish Malhotra
Kiara Advani
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a sparkling black and gold sequinned drape by Sabyasachi
Deepika Padukone
Image: Itrh Instagram
The Dhadkan actress looks like a million bucks in this rose pink pre-stitched saree bedecked with crystals
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram
The Maja Ma actress ups the glamour quotient in a sparkling green saree and
a matching blouse
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram
The Bhediya actress exudes ultra-glam vibes in a dazzling gold saree by Falguni & Shane Peacock
Kriti Sanon
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Nora amped up her style quotient in an orange saree embellished with sequins
Nora Fatehi
Image: Malaika Arora Instagram
Malaika Arora is a sight to behold in this sparkly drape and a deep V-neck green blouse
Malaika Arora
