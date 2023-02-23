Heading 3

Alia-Kriti: Celebs in sparkling sarees

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 23, 2023

Image: Ami Patel Instagram 

Alia Bhatt dazzled in a sparkling blush pink saree with glass beads and sequins work all over

Alia Bhatt

Image: Itrh Instagram

The starlet looks stunning in a silver pre-stitched saree embellished with crystals

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Manish Malhotra World Instagram

The Shershaah actress turns heads in a fluid metallic MYMM saree by Manish Malhotra

Kiara Advani

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a sparkling black and gold sequinned drape by Sabyasachi

Deepika Padukone

Image: Itrh Instagram

The Dhadkan actress looks like a million bucks in this rose pink pre-stitched saree bedecked with crystals

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Madhuri Dixit Instagram

The Maja Ma actress ups the glamour quotient in a sparkling green saree and
a matching blouse

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Sukriti Grover Instagram

The Bhediya actress exudes ultra-glam vibes in a dazzling gold saree by Falguni & Shane Peacock

Kriti Sanon

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora amped up her style quotient in an orange saree embellished with sequins

Nora Fatehi

Image: Malaika Arora Instagram

Malaika Arora is a sight to behold in this sparkly drape and a deep V-neck green blouse

Malaika Arora

